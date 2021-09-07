Watch Live: Fire crews at scene of house explosion in Montgomery County; 2 hospitalized

Two people have been hospitalized after an apparent house explosion in Laytonsville, Md. Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Public Information Officer Jason Blake.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at a structure located at 23601 Laytonsville Road, Blake said in a tweet. The location appears to be at the site of a Landscaping campus called, Ruppert Landscape. The explosion caused "significant damage and a partial collapse" to the property.

Blake said that two people were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment. Crews had to rescue one of the victims from the basement of the home. At this time. their condition is unknown.

Montgomery County fire crews are at the scene of the explosion and have called collapse and rescue teams to respond to the scene and work to stabilize the collapsed home.

The explosion appears to be possible gas-related, Blake told WUSA9.

As of 9 a.m., Laytonsville Road from Hipsley Mill Road to Griffith Road is closed due to crews at the scene. Drivers are expected to experience significant delays and should seek alternative routes.

Here's a live look at the scene:

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest update as additional information becomes available.

