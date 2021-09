The Alabama League of Women Voters have stated their opposition to dividing counties during the coming round of reapportionment and redistricting based on the 2020 Census. The Permanent Committee on Reapportionment and Redistricting has been holding public hearings for the past two weeks. During these hearings the League of Women Voters have expressed their opinions seeking changes to districts which they claim will better serve their communities. The public’s deadline to submit testimony to the committee is September 16, 2021.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO