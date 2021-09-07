CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Ørsted adds partners in bid for world’s first energy island project

By John Engel
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal offshore wind leader Ørsted is adding to its team in hopes of winning a bid to build the world’s first artificial energy island. Denmark’s North Sea energy island will produce 3 GW of energy, with a long-term expansion goal of 10 GW, using 200 offshore wind turbines. Ørsted is adding industrial construction experts Aarsleff, Bouygues, and Van Oord to its bid for the project.

www.renewableenergyworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
windpowermonthly.com

Ocean Winds and Aker plan 6GW Scottish floating offshore wind

Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind submitted bids to develop 6GW of floating offshore wind projects in Scotland’s recent leasing round, the companies have announced. The pair aims to build the capacity in the outer Moray Firth, off Scotland's north-east coast. They would use the semi-submersible floating platforms developed by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Europe leads 50GW-plus floating offshore wind pipeline – RenewableUK

More than 50GW of floating offshore wind projects are either being planned or are already operational, according to new data from RenewableUK. Most (30.9GW) of the 54GW-plus pipeline is in European waters, according to figures the industry body released at its floating offshore wind conference in Aberdeen, Scotland. A major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Germany's hydrogen dream needs gas for transition, industry says

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Germany needs natural gas in its energy mix while it develops a market for so-called "green" hydrogen based on renewable power, the boss of Wintershall (BASFn.DE)(WINT.UL) said on Wednesday. Germany is hoping to develop large-scale green hydrogen by using wind and solar electricity to make...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Energy#Offshore Wind#North Sea#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Gw#Aarsleff#Bouygues#Danish#Continental Europe#Atp
power-technology.com

GE Renewable Energy blade manufacturing plant given approval

GE Renewable Energy has secured planning approval for its offshore wind blade manufacturing facility in Teesside, UK, from the local planning authority. The facility will be built on the South Bank of Teesworks and operated by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business. LM Wind Power president and CEO...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Maersk CEO Says Construction of Fossil Fueled Ships Should Be Banned

Maersk CEO Soren Skou says the International Maritime Organization should take a tip from the European auto industry by banning the construction of fossil fueled ships. His comments, which were posted to social media, have generated a lot of attention from the industry, which is still seeking to finalize its strategy to reduce and eventually eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from the world’s merchant fleet.
INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

South Korea LNG firm acquires battery storage firm Key Capture Energy

Utility-scale energy storage startup Key Capture Energy has a new majority owner in a South Korean liquefied natural gas entity. SK E&S Co. has acquired Key Capture Energy and will provide additional capital for the company’s growth plans in the U.S. Started in 2016. Key Capture holds 254 MW in standalone energy storage projects in construction and operation, with another 3,000 MW in the development pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

TotalEnergies and Air Liquide partner on green hydrogen and carbon capture

Global energy companies TotalEnergies and Air Liquide have inked a deal to cooperate on the development of green hydrogen and carbon capture technologies in France. The deal enables TotalEnergies to leverage Air Liquide’s expertise in low-carbon hydrogen production to decarbonize its Normandy platform in France. Air Liquide will operate the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

DNV verifies Gazelle Wind Power’s hybrid floating platform

Global assurance and risk management provider DNV has verified the hybrid floating wind platform developed by Gazelle Wind Power with a statement of feasibility. Gazelle Wind Power's platform combines the features of tension-leg and semi-submersible platforms to enable deepwater wind farms up to 400 meters. “Achieving DNV verification of our...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

EC chooses Orbital Marine Power to lead FORWARD-2030 tidal energy project

Orbital Marine Power announces it will lead a pan-European consortium to deliver the €26.7 million (US$31.5 million) FORWARD-2030 project, set up to accelerate the commercial deployment of floating tidal energy. The Fast-tracking Offshore Renewable energy With Advanced Research to Deploy 2030MW of tidal energy before 2030 (FORWARD-2030) project will run...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

10 largest wind farm projects completed in the U.S. so far in 2021

The U.S. connected 6.1 gigawatts of wind power capacity to the grid in the first half of 2021, according to analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The U.S. now has 127 GW of cumulative wind power capacity with a pipeline of 62 GW under development through 2025. Here are the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

UK officials approve GE’s offshore wind blade plant

UK planning authorities have approved plans for GE Renewable Energy's offshore wind blade manufacturing plant in Teeside. Construction on the manufacturing plant is expected to begin later this year. The facility will be operated by LM Wind Power and will be focused on the production of GE's 107-meter offshore wind blade as a component of the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine.
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

TDF and Seera Group partner to develop the first sustainable tourism project in Al Baha

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) and signed a financing agreement to establish and operate the Raghadan Tourist Resort, the first sustainable tourism project in the Al Baha region – one of the main investment destinations identified under Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy. The agreement was signed during an event at...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Siemens to supply equipment to electrify Norway's Troll platforms

Siemens received the contract from Aker Solutions. Germany's Siemens Energy has been hired to provide equipment for the partial electrification of the Troll B and full electrification of the Troll C platforms off Norway, the company said on September 9. Siemens received a contract for the work from Aker Solutions,...
BUSINESS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

How the UK can become a leader in wind turbine recycling

Although wind is expected to play a key role in environmental sustainability through the decarbonization of power generation, adopting a circular approach across the entire value chain is vital. With over 14,000 wind turbine blades expected to reach the end of their usable life within the next three years in...
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

BP picks new head for gas & low-carbon business

Dotzenrath is the former CEO of RWE Renewables. BP has hired Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, the former CEO of German clean energy developer RWE Renewables, as the new vice president of its gas and low-carbon energy business, the UK major said on September 14. Dotzenrath will join BP on March 1, 2022,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

French industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Biden’s solar goals threatened by supply chain, trade issues

Despite annual record-breaking installations, supply chain constraints and trade issues are driving price increases across every solar market segment, according to new analysis. A report released Tuesday by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie found that solar prices increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year for the first time since...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

A $550bn project: inside the US’s massive clean energy investment

In July, the US Senate passed a massive $550bn clean energy investment bill, a plan dubbed a “once-in-generation investment” by the White House to dramatically improve the US’s clean energy landscape. On paper, the bill ticks all the boxes, with $73bn set aside for clean energy generation, and a further $7.5bn for electric vehicles, as the US looks to improve its environmental performance across all levels of its society.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy