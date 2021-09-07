CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught On Video: Driver Ignores Barriers During Bike The Drive, Weaves Between Cyclists On Lake Shore Drive

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwHvQ_0bofTVxV00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was spotted dodging cyclists pedaling down DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday during Bike The Drive, when the road was supposed to be closed to cars.

Video of the scary situation is circulating on social media.

A car apparently went around the barriers closing Lake Shore Drive to vehicles during Bike The Drive on Sunday, speeding through lanes meant only for cyclists.

Video shows the car weaving through cyclists on DuSable Lake Shore Drive between McCormick Place and Soldier Field.

The man who posted the video said the driver eventually got off the course, but wasn’t ticketed or arrested.

Chicago Police said they don’t have a report of a driver causing problems during Bike The Drive.

Comments / 8

I’llbeyourShepard?’les
7d ago

Well this is lake shore drive. Not a bike lane’s they have the whole lake front to ride up n down the lake why do that on the busiest road

Reply(1)
10
Basic Super Bitch
7d ago

Fifth Third Bike the Drive is a fundraiser for the Active Transportation AllianceActive Trans is a non-profit advocacy organization working to improve conditions for walking, biking, and public transit throughout Chicagoland.Over 16,000 riders attended the 20th Annual Fifth Third Bike the Drive. We are extremely grateful to our participants, volunteers, sponsors and vendors who truly made this year’s event special. Stay tuned for further details about our 2022 ride!

Reply
5
 

