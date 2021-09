US stocks are mixed as investors digest a better-than-expected Empire State survey, a triple threat of bad news from China (casino crackdown, soft economic data, and Evergrande contagion fears), and as concerns start to grow over surging oil and gas prices. Right now, Wall Street knows the Fed is not going anywhere, but nervousness is growing that this string of Chinese crackdowns/concerns could be the first domino to fall and help trigger the first 5% pullback in well over 200 trading days.

