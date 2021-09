It was just 40 years ago today, September 15, 1981, when the John Bull, a British built but American paid for and operated steam locomotive made history by being the oldest locomotive to operate on its own power. The train first ran way back on September 15, 1831, 190 years ago today. It was bought by Richard Stevens and Company to work in New Jersey, and operated all the way until 1866. Its namesake comes from a cartoon British version of Uncle Sam, named John Bull.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO