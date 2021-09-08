CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Temps soar as smoke returns to the sky

Posted by 
KREM2
KREM2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hot, dry weather expected through the rest of the week.

www.krem.com

Comments / 0

KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Sunny Skies#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Smoky skies and warmer temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a beautiful morning across the bluegrass with hazy skies and a beautiful sunrise. Temps are a little warmer and muggier today than they have been. We will start off in the low 60s and gradually increase into the low to mid-80s for our high and things will be breezy. Smoke from the western fires will remain in our mostly clear skies till the early portion of the workweek.
EnvironmentKEYT

Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 12th

Another beautiful day with noticeable cooling from Saturday to today and all advisories for heat and wind have dropped off for now. However, a long period Southern Hemisphere swell will begin to fill in tonight and in to Monday. With the very long travel distance from just above Antarctica, the waves have had plenty of time to spread out. This can create long lulls or periods of calm. Being extra cautious is key here if you do get near or in the water, especially if it's a beach that faces south or southwest. Waves can come up fast and sweep people off their feet or knock them off of jetties and rocks. The advisory will last through about mid week when the swell should start to diminish. High temperatures will range from the 60's and 70's along the coast to the 80's and low 90's inland. Marine layer will be a big feature for Monday with plenty of fog for the coast.
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Smoke from western wildfires can be seen again in Kentucky skies

Fires out west continue to burn uncontrollably, and once again, the smoke from the fires is being felt across the United States and into Kentucky skies. This time around, the smoke won’t last as long as the previous event this past summer, but vibrant sunrises and sunsets will be visible once again.
EnvironmentWLFI.com

September 12, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update

Highs yesterday reached 84-88, followed by near record warm lows early this morning of 68-73. After upper 80s to low 90s today with higher humidity leading to lower to upper 90s heat indices (with continued strong southwest winds & hazy sunshine). Winds will tend to diminish tonight, so I went...
EnvironmentKVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Smoke filled skies and hot temps

Good Sunday morning to you. I hope you had a wonderful day yesterday, but yes, it was a bit hot! It'll be warm/hot for the next several days as we will average about 5~10 degrees above our normal temp of 89 this time of year. And what about the smoke!? The fires are still raging in N California and the PNW and with high pressure in the desert southwest, we are feeling and seeing the effects from them as air circulates clockwise around the high- bringing the smoke into the area. We will notice the smoke in the skies, and it could cause issues for you if you have breathing problems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy