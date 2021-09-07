MTG Keeps Making The Case That Biden Has To Go

Like the Energizer bunny, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will not quit when it comes to demanding that President Joe Biden be impeached.

Greene, a freshman from Georgia, filed articles of impeachment against Biden on the new president’s second day in office, claiming that when he was vice president under then-President Barack Obama, Biden allowed his son, Hunter Biden, “to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept benefits from foreign nationals in exchange for favors.”

Greene found no takers for that allegation so far.

Yet according to Congress.gov, Greene has been slightly more successful in garnering GOP support in calling for Biden’s job after the chaotic, and tragic, withdrawal from Afghanistan.

On Aug. 23, the Georgia Republican filed three bills calling for Biden’s impeachment.

One of Greene’s resolutions called for Biden to be impeached for “usurping Congress’s legislative authority and willfully circumventing the express guidance of the United States Supreme Court by extending the COVID–19 eviction moratorium.”

Although the Supreme Court had declared the moratorium unconstitutional without congressional authorization, it was renewed after expiring on July 31.

Greene’s resolution argued that Biden “demonstrated his manifest disrespect for Congress, the American people, and the rule of law by usurping congressional prerogatives explicitly enumerated in the Constitution and reaffirmed by the Supreme Court.”

In a second impeachment measure filed that day, Greene claimed Biden “has allowed illegal aliens to enter the United States in violation of immigration law, admitted aliens who have tested positive for COVID–19 into the United States, countered the will of Congress by not completing the southern border wall, deprived border agents of the sufficient manpower and resources needed to secure the border and its physical infrastructure, empowered foreign terrorists and their allies by leaving thousands of dollars of military equipment and weapons behind in the failed withdraw from Afghanistan, and committed numerous other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

In her third impeachment bill that day, Greene accused Biden of “dereliction of duty by leaving behind thousands of American civilians and Afghan allies, along with numerous taxpayer-financed weapons and military equipment, endangering the lives of the American people and the security of the United States.”

Unlike her first impeachment indictment, Greene has found Republicans willing to support her in the wake of Biden’s chaotic and deadly withdrawal.

The first of the more recent bills was co-sponsored by Reps. Mary Miller of Illinois and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

Greene’s second measure was backed by them as well as Reps. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and Bob Good of Virginia.

The final measure was supported by Miller, Gosar, Duncan and Good, as well as Reps. Andy Harris of Maryland and Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee.

On Twitter last week, Greene noted, “It’s time for Congress to #ImpeachBiden for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan by dishonoring our military and leaving Americans behind.”

