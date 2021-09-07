CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
While still hot, summer may be losing its grip

By Daniel Phillips
KATC News
 8 days ago
It's still going to be hot on Tuesday, but there are signs that summer is starting to lose its grip on the forecast.

Tuesday morning has gotten off to a fairly nice start with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s, although we will warm back up into the low 90s.

The heat index will fall shy of the triple digit mark although it is going to push into the upper 90s, so still hot but an improvement.

A few coastal showers will be possible but most of Acadiana is going to stay dry with mostly sunny skies across the board.

This pattern continues for the next few days before a reinforcing front moves through and brings in some even cooler and even drier air for the weekend.

