Saint Martinville, LA

St. Martinville Schools to reopen Wednesday

By KATC News
 8 days ago
Update: All St. Martinville schools will be open tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

All St. Martinville schools will be closed Tuesday, September 7.

Superintendent Allen Blanchard says the reason for the closure is due to a power outage in the City of St. Martinville.

The power outage and closure only effects St. Martinville schools. All other schools in the district are open.

Parents and guardians are asked to follow local news outlets, the district website or the school board's official Facebook page for any further closures.

