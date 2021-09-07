Police chase ends in multi-car crash in Hollywood, prompting temporary closure of Sunset Boulevard

A police chase in Hollywood early Tuesday morning ended in a multi-car crash, prompting the temporary closure of Sunset Boulevard at the scene.

The collision occurred about 2:30 a.m. when a stolen vehicle slammed into two other cars near the intersection of Sunset and Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One of the drivers of the second two vehicles fled on foot.

News video showed several LAPD officers immediately drawing their firearms on a person inside a black Dodge Challenger, who put their hands up in surrender. The driver of that vehicle was arrested, police said.

Whether anyone was seriously injured was unknown, and the circumstances that initiated the police pursuit were unclear.

A section of Sunset Boulevard was closed to traffic as an investigation got underway. All lanes were later reopened.