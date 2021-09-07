CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Pass Earns SWAC Newcomer of the Week

pvpanthers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW - In his debut as a Panther Jawon Pass put on an offensive show Saturday night that gave him nods as the Southwestern Conference Newcomer of the Week. "I think with Jawon starting in the first game of the season and having an opportunity to receive a prestigious award like this is a testament to how hard he has been working throughout the summer and up until right now," said head football coach Eric Dooley. "It's well deserving for a guy that works hard and one that wants to be coached hard."

