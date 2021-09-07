The Educational Innovator’s True Dilemma

The Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems, or ICAMS, at Auburn University is the recipient of a $7.2 million award from the Department of Defense’s, or DoD, Office of Industrial Policy’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program, or IBAS, to encourage small and medium-sized manufacturers to adopt the advanced technologies associated with Industry 4.0 or smart manufacturing. The award will allow the center to increase efforts to improve the skills of the next generation of engineers and the existing workforce to take full advantage of those technologies in their operations.

