Lawsuit: Man's prosthetic leg got stuck to MRI machine because no one told him not to take it in there

By Christina Heath
legalnewsline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Legal Newsline) -- A man is suing after his prosthetic leg was allegedly ruined in an MRI machine because the technician did not have him remove it first. Matthew Baker filed a complaint on August 11 in the Circuit Court of Pulaski County in Arkansas against Pain Treatment Centers of America, PLLC, Broadspire Services, Inc., Crawford and Company and CNA Insurance Company Limited for medical negligence and tortious interference with business expectations.

