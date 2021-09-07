Lives and Legacies in “Three Girls from Bronzeville”

We open tonight with our newest segment on “Live At The Linda.” Traditionally this broadcast features musical concerts recorded as they are that have graced The Linda stage and that is and continues to be true. But music is not the only voice that emanates from The Linda, often the presentation is art that presents itself through the power of words. Poets, comics, debates, and dynamic speakers use their words and voice to move, inspire, and disarm in ways just as powerful as guitars and pianos. So now and then we’ll feature some of these artists in a segment we call “In Other Words.”

ALBANY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO