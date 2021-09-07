CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lives and Legacies in “Three Girls from Bronzeville”

By Michael Welch
Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago literary tradition was built by the foot. Where Los Angeles had the glamour and New York had the grandeur, some of the most influential writers made Chicago come alive on the page through the most intimate depictions of the most intimate of landmarks, from a street in Bronzeville to a house on Mango Street. That’s what’s beautiful about a city of neighborhoods and the writing it inspires. To truly understand Chicago as a whole, we have to feel what it’s like to live corner by corner, block by block.

Chicago Tribune

Dawn Turner, author of ‘Three Girls From Bronzeville,’ visits her neighborhood and remembers what lives went down what paths — or jumped off The Ledge

Dawn Turner describes the Bronzeville of the 1970s as neither here nor there, as an electric, crumbling nexus, that rare Chicago neighborhood where circumstance and destiny could go either way. She grew up here, in this “cradle” of the Great Migration, once the home of both Ida B. Wells and Richard Wright, arguably still the “epicenter of Black business and culture” in Chicago, a crossroads ...
newcity.com

The Conversation: Dawn Turner Discusses “Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood”

It’s often through stories about others—gods and monsters, parents and siblings, friends and lovers—that we better understand ourselves. In award-winning journalist and novelist Dawn Turner’s memoir, “Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Unique American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood,” Turner locates herself by way of a triumvirate sisterhood and the historic and culturally rich neighborhood where they came of age. “Three Girls from Bronzeville” is a gorgeously moving memoir, at once universal and spectacularly singular—about racism and inequity, friends and family, heartache and second chances. I recently interviewed Turner about her memoir, which will be released by Simon & Schuster this September.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Post

‘Three Girls from Bronzeville’ is a story about growing up on Chicago’s South Side — and so much more

CHICAGO, IL
