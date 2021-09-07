CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
People, Places, and Leather in “Chasing Me To My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South”

By Jeannine Burgdorf
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe artist Winfred Rembert accomplished unbelievable things in his seventy-five years, and he was the first to admit how unbelievable they seemed. But he wants you to know what drove him from picking cotton at age nine to being a local basketball star to surviving a lynching, working chain gangs, and gaining renown as a visual artist. He began making art at age 51, encouraged by his wife Patsy, by translating his experiences into colorful leather canvases filled with characters and scenes of black America that rarely make it into galleries.

