People, Places, and Leather in “Chasing Me To My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South”

I recently had a dispute with an artist friend about the value of “knowledge” that is gained in reading others’ views versus what we know instinctively. I was right, of course, as was he. He is very bright and well-informed, whereas I tend to doubt the bibles of creativity. I’m the primitive, and like some other artists, I have to draw my art from my short and severely limited observations of our social history. That is different from artist to artist. We don’t think alike, so it is a personal take on what is of interest, both in life and on the canvas.

VISUAL ART ・ 7 DAYS AGO