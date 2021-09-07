CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesup, IA

Kevin L. Fernau – Jesup

By Mike Johnson
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJESUP- Kevin L. Fernau, 60, of Jesup, IA, died on Sunday August 29, 2021, at Unity Point – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA. Kevin was born on November 28, 1960, in Independence, IA the son of Oscar “Bud” and Alice (Kerkove) Fernau. He grew up in Jesup, IA along with his five sisters. In 1979 he graduated from the Jesup High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He moved to North Carolina for several years, before he made his home in Yankton, SD in the early 90’s. He worked as a Machinist there for over thirty years. In 2018, Kevin moved back to Jesup, IA to be closer to his family. He loved to work, and he continued to work as a machinist at Pries Enterprises in Independence.

kmch.com

Comments / 0

