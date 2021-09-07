CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
End of the summer: Events that may shake markets in September

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - After a summer in which stocks have hit a seemingly never-ending run of record highs, September brings a series of monetary and political events that could jolt investors out of their complacency. The will-they-won't-they debate over trimming pandemic-era stimulus gets an airing with several G10 central banks...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

European stocks open higher, buck weak Asian session

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Thursday, though market participants were still cautious after Asian equities fell for a fourth consecutive day, and as focus turns to key U.S. data due later in the session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led the declines in Asia, dropping to its...
STOCKS
DailyFx

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat. USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP holds in bullish grounds in mid 0.85 areas

EUR/GBP firms as the pound drifted from 5-week highs vs. the greenback. (BoE) is set to tighten its monetary policy quicker than the European Central Bank on inflation concerns. EUR/GBP is 0.15% higher in the day, trading at 0.8542 and between a low of 0.8510 and a high of 0.8543...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US CPI fails to hamstring the mightly US dollar

Here is what you need to know for 15 Sep in forex:. The US dollar was a solid performer on Tuesday and rose from a low 92.33 to a high of 92.68 against major currencies measured by the DXY index. However, data showed a less-than-expected rise in US inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
MARKETS
investing.com

The ECB'S Impact On Gold Is Minimal

The European Central Bank tapered its asset purchases. Only that it didn’t taper at all. Are you confused? Gold isn’t. It simply doesn’t care. Tapering has begun. For now, in the Eurozone. This is at least what headlines suggest, as last week, the governing council of the European Central Bank held its monetary policy meeting. The European central bankers decided to slow down the pace of their asset purchases:
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar falters after U.S. inflation rise eases, safe-haven yen, franc up

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against major currencies on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases. Several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar shrugs off weak inflation, China worries mount, cryptos rise

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 15:. Optimism from weaker US inflation figures has made way to concerns about the US and also the Chinese economy, following weak data. Updated reads on UK and Canadian inflation and US industrial output are of interest. Cryptocurrencies have been marching higher while oil and gold have consolidated their gains.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Emerging market corporate bond sales scale record high this year

(Reuters) - Emerging market firms have flocked to bond markets to cash in on low interest rates and have raised a record amount of money to fund expansion plans as they look beyond the coronavirus pandemic, data showed. Companies in developing nations have raised a record $249 billion in the first eight months of this year, overtaking the $243 billion borrowed in the same period last year, Refinitiv data shows.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar retreats after U.S. inflation slows

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar weakened on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of its asset purchases. Several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its buying of debt securities by...
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Investors turning more bearish on global economy – BoFA survey

LONDON (Reuters) – Barely a tenth of respondents in a monthly fund manager survey expect a stronger global economy in the coming months, marking the lowest proportion since last April’s initial COVID-19 panic, BoFA’s September edition of the survey showed. Economic growth expectations are now at a net 13%, the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 with eyes on US Inflation

EUR/USD fades bounce off monthly low, eases from intraday high of late. Risk appetite turns cautious ahead of the key US CPI for August. Chatters surrounding Fed’s tapering, geopolitics and virus entertain intraday traders. Bears remain hopeful but risk catalysts and the pre-Fed caution may challenge the downside. EUR/USD aptly...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Chinese jitters shake emerging market funds

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Emerging market investing news. Investors are pouring money in to emerging market funds that steer clear of China in the wake of Beijing’s crackdown on targeted stocks and sectors. The assets of five prominent EM ex-China exchange...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar edges higher with focus on Fed for taper clues

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to the higher end of recent ranges against other major currencies on Thursday, as traders looked to next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting for indications on how soon the U.S central bank will start to taper stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the U.S....
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar on Unsteady Hround ahead of GDP

The New Zealand dollar moved higher earlier in the day but has since surrendered these gains. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7114 down 0.06% on the day. New Zealand releases GDP for the second quarter on Wednesday, and the kiwi could have a banner day. The consensus stands at a whopping 16.3% gain (YoY). Granted, the consensus is significantly inflated since it is in comparison with Q2 of 2020, when Covid-19 was at its height. Still, a double-digit gain would point to strong economic activity and investors would likely give a thumbs-up to the New Zealand dollar. The New Zealand dollar has barreled higher, with gains of 1.1o% in August and 0.97% in September. The RBNZ has been forced to delay plans to hike interest rates, but a strong GDP report is sure to fuel speculation of a rate hike in the coming months. There’s little doubt that RBNZ policymakers are itching to raise rates – after the August policy meeting, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby stated that “a 50 basis point move was definitely on the table”.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Reserve or Reverse Bank of Australia?

As far as I can tell, this is about as clear a picture of the road ahead, that the RBA can muster? A more open debate of RBA performance is essential for a healthy economy and society. In Australia, the RBA(?) is adamant there will be no rate hikes until...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens easier vs US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): The ringgit fell further against the US dollar at the opening bell today, as traders moved into other safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen after the US inflation data for August 2021 revealed a slower-than-expected expansion pace. At 9.01am, the local note eased to 4.1620/1670 against...
CURRENCIES

