Esports Entertainment Group Becomes a 20% Partner in Game Fund Partners General Partnership

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company"), an esports entertainment and online gambling company, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Hoboken, New Jersey in preparation for the issuance of its New Jersey gaming license. In addition to the new office, which opened September 1st, the Company is also expanding its US workforce and has named CFO Dan Marks as Head of Office, in accordance with DGE requirements.

