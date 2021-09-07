Esports Entertainment Group Becomes a 20% Partner in Game Fund Partners General Partnership
Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") has signed a partnership agreement with Game Fund Partners LLC to become a part of their Venture Capital Arm and a new planned $300 million dollar game fund. As part of the new multi-year agreement, the Company will initially invest approximately 2 million dollars of EEG shares into 20% of the General Partnership of the fund and will become an integral part of working with the management and investment committee for the entity.
