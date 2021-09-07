CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esports Entertainment Group Becomes a 20% Partner in Game Fund Partners General Partnership

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") has signed a partnership agreement with Game Fund Partners LLC to become a part of their Venture Capital Arm and a new planned $300 million dollar game fund. As part of the new multi-year agreement, the Company will initially invest approximately 2 million dollars of EEG shares into 20% of the General Partnership of the fund and will become an integral part of working with the management and investment committee for the entity.

www.streetinsider.com

bitcoinist.com

Bitcasino and Evil Geniuses Launch First Crypto-Based Digital Gaming Partnership in eSports History

Press Release: The Jersey Patch partnership features multiple facets across EG’s DOTA 2, Counter-Strike, FGC, and Creator Rosters. September 15th, 2021, TALLINN, Estonia — Today, it was announced that crypto pioneer Bitcasino, a leading bitcoin-led casino operator, has partnered with Evil Geniuses (EG), one of the original and most iconic professional esports organizations in the world. Bitcasino, part of Yolo Group, merges cryptocurrency with a digital gaming experience by offering an assortment of games and entertainment.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Cardinal Point to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Bringing Cross-Border Tax and Wealth Management Expertise to the Focus Partnership

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Cardinal Point Capital Management Inc. and Cardinal Point Wealth Management, LLC (together, "Cardinal Point") have entered into a definitive agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Partnership with Nets Gaming Crew

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced that its online platform, GamerzArena, is now the Official Online Gaming Portal of Nets Gaming Crew ('NetsGC'), the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.
BUSINESS
Canton Repository

Tipico Sportsbook partners with Caesars Entertainment

Tipico Sportsbook announced Monday a 10-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment. The deal includes a 10-year renewal term and provides Tipico with immediate access to launch an online sportsbook in Indiana and Iowa, pending licensing and approvals. Tipico would then have a path to expand into additional states in the future.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Esports Entertainment Group Opens New Jersey Office; Expands Hiring Ahead of Vie Launch

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company"), an esports entertainment and online gambling company, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Hoboken, New Jersey in preparation for the issuance of its New Jersey gaming license. In addition to the new office, which opened September 1st, the Company is also expanding its US workforce and has named CFO Dan Marks as Head of Office, in accordance with DGE requirements.
HOBOKEN, NJ
martechseries.com

Ad Alliance Becomes Magellan AI’s First Partner in the DACH Region

Working together to analyse the podcast advertising market. The audio and podcast market is booming and is now an integral part of advertisers’ media planning. As demand grows, the industry will require more transparency and access to insights, specifically for organisations selling ads and advertisers planning their campaigns. With that in mind, Ad Alliance is teaming up with Magellan AI as the US provider’s first partner in the German-speaking region.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Volta Partners With Six Flags Entertainment To Provide EV Charging

Volta Inc (NYSE: VLTA) has partnered with Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), a theme park company, to make EV charging accessible to its guests at their parks across the U.S. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The first charging stations will be installed at Six Flags...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Esports Entertainment Group Partnering with Real Cricket 20 to Provide Software Integration for First Global Tournament

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") is partnering with Real Cricket 20, the worlds top mobile cricket game, and Sports in Esports Ltd, to provide software integration services for the dafaNEWS Ecricket World Series, the first global Ecricket tournament. Over 37,000 players have pre-registered for the event in the first week.
FIFA
StreetInsider.com

Philip Morris International (PM) Announces Offer for Vectura Group PLC Becomes Unconditional

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PMI Global Services Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that its offer for Vectura Group plc (Vectura) has become unconditional, having received valid acceptances for or acquired 74.77 % of Vectura shares, in excess of the 50% required under the acceptance condition, as well as confirming that all other conditions to the offer have been satisfied or waived. PMI has extended the offer to allow for the tender of further shares.
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Ivanhoé Cambridge Forge Multifamily Partnership

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc. said Tuesday it had that it has partnered with Ivanhoé Cambridge to form a programmatic joint venture. The JV will make preferred equity investments in multifamily, student housing and manufactured housing properties throughout the U.S.. Its strategy will focus on identifying opportunities with stabilized...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Cary gaming startup raises $1.4 million to link esports with Bitcoin

A Cary-based gaming startup pledging that players can “win real cash by playing games” has secured nearly $1.4 million in new debt capital. FYX Gaming, which raised previous debt rounds of $1.3 million and $551,000 in 2020 and 2019, respectively, raised the sum from six investors, according to securities filings.
GAMBLING
The Hollywood Reporter

Riot Games Partners With Virtual Entertainment Company Wave to Shape Interactive Experiences

Leading publisher Riot Games has partnered with Wave, a Los Angeles-based virtual entertainment company, to shape new experiences. First on the roster will be an interactive concert with Riot’s virtual heavy metal band Pentakill, from League of Legends, which premieres Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. via Wave. The virtual show will utilize Wave’s broadcast tools and technology to allow fans to interact with the in-game artists through live-chat. They will also have the opportunity to see themselves on-stage beside Pentakill. Wave will also be rolling out features developed specifically for Riot Games that will allow fans to influence the performance in real time....
VIDEO GAMES
StreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "ACTHF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
BUSINESS
mobileindustryeye.com

Anzu and HUMAN partner to safeguard in-game advertising

In-game advertising platform, Anzu, and HUMAN Security have partnered to safeguard ads by detecting invalid traffic (IVT), general invalid traffic (GIVT), and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) among Anzu’s programmatic gaming inventory. Losses due to ad fraud are expected to continue to cost the industry billions of dollars each year, and...
TECHNOLOGY
chatsports.com

Team Flash partners with XCL Education for SEA esports programme

Southeast Asian esports organisation Team Flash has partnered with education group XCL Education. As a result, the two parties revealed a Memorandum of Understanding, which will see the launch of a school-based esports programme at XCL World Academy in Singapore. According to the release, this marks Singapore’s first-ever school-based esports...
VIDEO GAMES
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta-Based Ghost Gaming Partners with Generation Esports to bring Esports to Underprivileged Georgia Schools

Esports and gaming lifestyle organization Ghost Gaming has partnered with Generation Esports (GenE), the founder of the High School Esports (HSEL) and Middle School Esports League (MSEL), to deliver esports to underprivileged Georgia schools and communities via the independent non-profit Georgia Scholastic Esports Foundation (GSEF). Through this foundation, Georgia students will be served with national and state-level esports competitions powered […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Senior L&D Partner - 12 month FTC - Entertainment Brand

Senior L&D Partner - 12 month FTC - Entertainment Brand. Are you a creative L&D specialist, with a passion for designing and delivering innovative content in a fast paced creative agency?. Have you worked within the creative industry, building out a L&D function and have a passion for learning?. A...
BUSINESS
Flight Global.com

Skydweller grows funding round to $40m, adds Palantir as AI partner

Skydweller Aero, a start-up developing a long-endurance, solar-powered unmanned air vehicle (UAV), has raised $8 million in additional Series A funding and signed an agreement to use Palantir’s Foundry artificial intelligence (AI) program to analyse data gathered by the drone. The recent funding will be used to further the high-altitude,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

