Ballard Power (BLDP) and Quantron AG announce strategic partnership for development of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The partnership of Ballard (Nasdaq: BLDP), a global leader in fuel cell technologies, and QUANTRON, a global leader in electric vehicle integration is expected to accelerate deployment and market adoption of fuel cell technologies. The combined, complementary expertise of Ballard and QUANTRON enables broader customer access to zero emissions fuel cell electric trucks without compromising on range, payload, vehicle utilization or total cost of ownership.www.streetinsider.com
