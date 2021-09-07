Ballard Power (BLDP) and Quantron AG announce strategic partnership for development of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained over 7% in early trading Thursday after the company and Bosch announced that they have signed an agreement that will allow the adaptation of the fuel-cell power modules for the Nikola Tre and US Nikola Two fuel-cell applications. Under the agreements, Bosch will supply both fully assembled fuel-cell power modules as well as major components to Nikola.

