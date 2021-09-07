ZK International (ZKIN) Starts to Supply to One of China's Largest Distributors of Gas, ENN Energy, with an Estimated Total Sales Amount of USD $12.5 Million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has started to supply pressed-type carbon steel pipeline to ENN Energy Holdings Limited ("ENN"), one of the largest clean energy distributors in China with an estimated total sales amount of USD $12.5 Million based on the estimated size of gassing projects ENN is engaging and estimated proportion ENN seeks to supply from the Company. The Company announced it was approved by ENN as a Qualified Stainless Steel Gas Pipe Supplier in May 2021, and now the Company has agreed with ENN on its procurement plan and started to supply for ENN's gassing infrastructure projects.