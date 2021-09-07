CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Form 8-K CorMedix Inc. For: Sep 07

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Berkeley Heights, NJ – September 7, 2021 – CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today provided an update with respect to its resubmission timeline for the DefenCath New Drug Application (“NDA”). CorMedix has encountered delays at its third-party contract manufacturer (“CMO”). The Company was informed by the CMO that there are issues that are unrelated to DefenCath manufacturing activities. The timeline for CorMedix and the CMO to address deficiencies at the facility that are required for resubmission of the DefenCath NDA is uncertain at this time. We will provide an update when more information becomes available.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Energy Recovery, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Foda Sherif

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This figure...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cactus, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: MCGOVERN MICHAEL Y

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Adaptive Biotechnologies For: Sep 13 Filed by: ROBINS HARLAN S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. These transactions reported...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Aterian, Inc. For: Sep 01 Filed by: 9830 Macarthur, LLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cormedix Inc#Europe#Sec#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Crmd#Nda#Cmo#Cormedix Cormedix Inc#Defencath#Fast Track#Qidp#New Chemical Entity#Company#Ce Marked#Defencath Neutrolin#Www Sec Gov
StreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "ACTHF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Gores Metropoulos II, Filed by: Gores Metropoulos II, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS For: Sep 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio, September 15, 2021 – Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, provided an update on its Card Services segment. The following tables present the Company’s net charge-offs and delinquency rate for the periods indicated. For the. month ended. August...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K/A ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. For: Sep 10

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Bermuda. 001-16209. 98-0374481.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Sep 14

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K CNH Industrial N.V. For: Sep 14

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of Registrant's Name Into English) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F X Form 40-F _________. Indicate by check mark if...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Acquires Agena Bioscience, Inc for $300M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Agena Bioscience, Inc. (“Agena”) for a cash purchase price of $300 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Mesa expects...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Senseonics Holdings, For: Sep 08

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 20451 Seneca Meadows Parkway. Germantown. ,. MD. 20876-7005. (Address of Principal Executive...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHN For: Sep 10

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Date of Report (date of earliest event reported) BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Exact name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter. Colorado 000-19333 84-1176672. State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation Commission File Number IRS Employer Identification Number.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Healthcare Trust of Amer For: Sep 13 Filed by: HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Provides Business Update. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., September 13, 2021 - Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA or the “Company”) provided a business update regarding recent investment and development...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 UpHealth, Inc. For: Sep 09 Filed by: Katz Avi S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K 23andMe Holding Co. For: Sep 10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this presentation, including statements regarding 23andMe’s strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021 and in 23andMe’s Current Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021, as well as other filings made by 23andMe with the SEC from time to time. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, 23andMe does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that 23andMe defines as net income before net interest expense (income), net other expense (income), which includes changes in the fair value of the warrants, depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, amortization of internal use software, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to restructuring and other charges, if applicable for the period. 23andMe evaluates the performance of each segment of its business based on Adjusted EBITDA and has provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA within this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve 23andMe’s annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. 23andMe provides Adjusted EBITDA because 23andMe believes it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, 23andMe believes it is helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of 23andMe’s core operating performance. In particular, management believes that the exclusion of the items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of 23andMe’s business. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as 23andMe’s management and board of directors. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of 23andMe’s results as reported under GAAP. 23andMe may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, 23andMe expects to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) the lack of reflection of capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced, which capital expenditures are not captured by Adjusted EBITDA. 23andMe’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. When evaluating 23andMe’s performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and other U.S. GAAP results. Intellectual Property All rights to the trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property listed herein belong to their respective owners 23andMe’s use thereof does not imply an affiliation with, or endorsement by the owners of such trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this Presentation may appear with the ® or ™ symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that such names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of 23andMe. Industry and Market Data This Presentation relies on and refers to certain information and statistics based on 23andMe’s management’s estimates, and/or obtained from third party sources which it believes to be reliable. 23andMe has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third party information.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. For: Sep 09 Filed by: Ahsan Jawad A

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K NATIONAL STEEL CO For: Sep 30

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Translation of Registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Pactiv Evergreen Inc. For: Sep 10

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware. 001-39528. 98-1538656. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K So-Young International For: Sep 10

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. So-Young International Inc. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x       Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy