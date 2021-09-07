Portofino Receives Encouraging Sampling Results, Discovers New Targets - Allison Lake North Lithium Property
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received encouraging reconnaissance grab and channel sample results from it's Allison Lake North Lithium and Rare Elements Property (the "Property") located 100 kilometres ("km") east of the town of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. Reconnaissance mapping and sampling was completed on the Property during the month of June 2021, the first such effort since 2003.www.streetinsider.com
