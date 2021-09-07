CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portofino Receives Encouraging Sampling Results, Discovers New Targets - Allison Lake North Lithium Property

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received encouraging reconnaissance grab and channel sample results from it's Allison Lake North Lithium and Rare Elements Property (the "Property") located 100 kilometres ("km") east of the town of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. Reconnaissance mapping and sampling was completed on the Property during the month of June 2021, the first such effort since 2003.

www.streetinsider.com

Related
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Identifies New Drill Targets and Completes Till Sampling Program at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the definition of several new drill targets stemming from the results of the summer 2021 exploration program at the Wilding Gold project ("Wilding"). Canterra now looks towards the start of its fall drill program to test these new targets.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold (www.marathon-gold.com) (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Purepoint Uranium Schedules September Drilling at 100% Owned Henday Lake

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today confirmed that it has contracted crews and resources to commence drilling later this month at its 100% owned Henday Lake project located within the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Golden Dawn Receives Drill Permit for Phoenix Property, Airborne Survey to Confirm Additional Targets - Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRF), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it has received final approval for its drilling plan on the Phoenix Property at the Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern BC, which is anticipated to be executed in October.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Portofino Mobilizes Team to Expand Channel Sampling Program - Allison Lake North Lithium Property

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its geological team has re-mobilized to the Allison Lake North Lithium and Rare Elements Property (the "Property") located 100 kilometres ("km") east of the town of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The team is expanding on the initial exploration program and carrying out additional systematic channel sampling where encouraging Lithium ("Li") and Tantalum ("Ta") values were recently discovered.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Announces Its 800 Meter Step-out Drill Hole at White Rock Intersected 117 meters (385 feet) of Gold Mineralization

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to announce that a major step-out hole, drilled 800 meters southeast of Provenance's initial drilling area on its White Rock property in Elko County, Nevada, intersected 117 meters (385 feet) of gold mineralization starting at the surface. The gold system extends another kilometer further to the southeast.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Kutcho Copper expands high-grade BC resource, advances feasibility

Kutcho Copper (TSXV: KC) has updated the resources at its wholly owned copper-zinc project, 100 km east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The company is also near completion of a feasibility study (FS) that incorporates significant changes to the engineering and design of the project. There are three deposits included...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

US Copper Provides Update on Superior Drill Program

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - US Copper Corp ("US Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) is providing an update on the Dixie fire and its impact on the Company's activities at its Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in north-east California.
METAL MINING
investorideas.com

Breaking Mining Stock News: Fortune Bay (TSXV: $FOR.V) Intersects 8.00 G/T Gold Over 12 Metres In Initial Step-out Holes At Box, Goldfields Project

HALIFAX, NS - September 14, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the first three step-out drill holes completed at the Box gold deposit ("Box"), located on the Company's Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill holes are part of the ongoing Phase 1 resource expansion program which is expected to include approximately 5,000 metres of drilling.
MARKETS
charlottenews.net

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Kutcho Copper reports Kutcho project, BC, hosts 22.80 Mt of 2.26% CuEq M&I

Kutcho Copper Corp. [KC-TSXV; KCCFF-OTC] released a progress report on the feasibility study for its 100%-owned high-grade Kutcho copper-zinc project 100 km east of Dease Lake, northern British Columbia, being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (an ERM Group company). Following a series of trade-off studies, including advanced engineering...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals identify Bourier project lithium targets and report discoveries using GoldSpot Discoveries' Artificial Intelligence methods

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;. A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium targets have been identified;. Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five (5) new...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fabled Continues To Intercept Gold Bearing Sheeted Vein Structure, Intensity and Grade Increases With Depth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,200 meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, 'We are pleased...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Golden Lake samples return up to 9,920 g/t silver in grab samples returned from West Copperview Property adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.’s MPD Property

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE: GLM) (OTC: GOLXF) (“GLM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce initial results from samples taken at its Copperview Property, located in BC and contiguous to the “MPD Property” owned by Kodiak Copper Corp. (“Kodiak”) (TSX-V: KDK). Recently collected surface grab subcrop samples from the Deadman Lake target, on the West Copperview claims, have returned high grade silver values of up to 9,920 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag) and 5,900 g/t Ag. These samples correspondingly returned 0.95 percent copper (% Cu), 2.45 percent lead (% Pb), and 1.28 percent zinc (% Zn) and 0.94%Cu, 4.33% Pb, and 1.82% Zn.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Skyharbour Intersects High Grade Uranium Mineralization at Maverick East Zone with Drill Results of 2.54% U3O8 over 6.0m including 6.80% U3O8 over 2.0m; Additional Assays Pending and Drilling to Continue

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initial set of diamond drill results from its 2021 summer diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine’s Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco’s Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Drillhole ML21-03 intersected additional high grade, basement hosted uranium mineralization at the Maverick East Zone. This hole returned 2.54% U3O8 over 6.0 metres including 6.80% U3O8 over 2.0 metres. Furthermore, drilling on the regional Grid 19 target identified several prospective geological features that are indicative of uranium mineralizing systems.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Summa Silver Receives Drill Permit and Prepares for Immediate Drilling at the High-Grade Silver-Gold Mogollon Property, New Mexico

15,000 Meters of Drilling Planned to Explore Extensions of Past Producing High-Grade Silver and Gold Mine. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQB: SSVRF)...
METAL MINING
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Energy Recovery, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Foda Sherif

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This figure...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Adaptive Biotechnologies For: Sep 13 Filed by: ROBINS HARLAN S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. These transactions reported...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

