Gavin Newsom will remain the governor of California. The state voted against recalling the 53-year-old Democrat on Tuesday — and it wasn’t close. When the Associate Press called the race just before 9 p.m. on the West Coast, a whopping 67 percent of voters had opposed the recall. The decision marks the end of a costly, months-long effort to boot Newsom from office under the state’s recall system, which allows for the removal of state and local officials prior to the expiration of their term.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO