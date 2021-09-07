CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Declares $1.12 Quarterly Dividend; 2.1% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share, or $4.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AEHA) Opens at $10.02

Today's IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AEHA) (NASDAQ: AEHAU) opened for trading at $10.02 after pricing 10,000,000
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Macy's (M) Reinstates $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; Approves $500M Buyback Plan

Macy's (NYSE: M) reinstated a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FIGS (FIGS) Prices 8.9M Share Offering at $40.25/sh

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8,917,385 shares of its Class A common stock by Tulco, LLC, FIGS' largest stockholder, and certain members of FIGS' management team at a price to the public of $40.25 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,337,607 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The offering consists entirely of shares of Class A common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders, and FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CIM Commercial Trust For: Sep 14 Filed by: Kuba Shaul

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported reflects the weighted average price, rounded to the nearest cent, of shares purchased in...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Declares $0.0725 Quarterly Dividend; 4.2% Yield

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE: CMO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0725 per share, or $0.29 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Prenetics to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) (ARTAU)

Prenetics Group Limited ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares 3% Special Dividend Distributed in Common Shares

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) declared a special quarterly dividend of 3% distributed in shares of common stock - shareholders will receive 3 additional shares for each 100 shares they own.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Granite Construction (GVA) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend; 11.1% Yield

Ready Capital Corp. (NYSE: RC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, or $1.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mercury General (MCY) Declares $0.6325 Quarterly Dividend; 4.2% Yield

Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6325 per share, or $2.53 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 3% Yield

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 16,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend; 5.7% Yield

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, or $1.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 16,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Quanex (NX) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Quanex (NYSE: NX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, or $0.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2021, with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Vistra Energy (VST) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; 3.1% Yield

Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alamos Gold (AGI) Declares $0.025 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $0.1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Aaron's (AAN) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 5, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 15, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.9 percent. For...
STOCKS

