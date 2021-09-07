CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Agreed to Become 20% Partner in Game Fund Partners General Partnership

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) has signed a partnership agreement with Game Fund Partners LLC to become a part of their Venture Capital Arm and a new planned $300 million dollar game fund. As part of the new multi-year agreement, the Company will initially invest approximately 2 million dollars of EEG shares into 20% of the General Partnership of the fund and will become an integral part of working with the management and investment committee for the entity.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Prenetics to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) (ARTAU)

Prenetics Group Limited (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Appoints Diane Randolph to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced the appointment of Diane Randolph to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following the appointment of Ms. Randolph, the Board will be composed of seven directors, and five are independent.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cardinal Point to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Bringing Cross-Border Tax and Wealth Management Expertise to the Focus Partnership

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Cardinal Point Capital Management Inc. and Cardinal Point Wealth Management, LLC (together, "Cardinal Point") have entered into a definitive agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "ACTHF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
StreetInsider.com

Nabors Industries (NBR) Reiterates Third Quarter 2021 Outlook and Announces Repayment of 4.625% Senior Notes

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reiterated its financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021. The Company published the original outlook in the July press release detailing results for second quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Banking Platform SEBA Bank Adds to Leadership Team

Digital asset banking platform SEBA Bank this week announced a number of additions to its management team. Mathias Schuetz, current regional head of Avaloq Switzerland and CEO of Avaloq Sourcing (Switzerland and Liechtenstein) AG, has been appointed head of Client and Technology Solutions and member of the Executive Committee as of Oct. 18. Schuetz brings more than 20 years of international experience in digital banking solutions and business development and technology with a focus on B2B.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pagaya Technologies to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With EJF Acquisition Corp. (EJFA)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya”), a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to expand access to more customers through its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Partnership with Nets Gaming Crew

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced that its online platform, GamerzArena, is now the Official Online Gaming Portal of Nets Gaming Crew ('NetsGC'), the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmbl#General Partnership#Gaming#Streetinsider Premium#Gmblw#Game Fund Partners Llc#Venture Capital Arm#Company#Eeg#Gfp#Managing#Gg Circuit#Egl#Landuel#Helix Centers#Vie#Argyll Entertainment
albuquerqueexpress.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Esports Entertainment Group Partnering with Real Cricket 20 to Provide Software Integration for First Global Tournament

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") is partnering with Real Cricket 20, the worlds top mobile cricket game, and Sports in Esports Ltd, to provide software integration services for the dafaNEWS Ecricket World Series, the first global Ecricket tournament. Over 37,000 players have pre-registered for the event in the first week.
FIFA
StreetInsider.com

Philip Morris International (PM) Announces Offer for Vectura Group PLC Becomes Unconditional

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PMI Global Services Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that its offer for Vectura Group plc (Vectura) has become unconditional, having received valid acceptances for or acquired 74.77 % of Vectura shares, in excess of the 50% required under the acceptance condition, as well as confirming that all other conditions to the offer have been satisfied or waived. PMI has extended the offer to allow for the tender of further shares.
BUSINESS
News-Herald

Tipico Sportsbook partners with Caesars Entertainment

Tipico Sportsbook announced Monday a 10-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment. The deal includes a 10-year renewal term and provides Tipico with immediate access to launch an online sportsbook in Indiana and Iowa, pending licensing and approvals. Tipico would then have a path to expand into additional states in the future.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Gogoro, Technology Leader in Urban Electric Mobility and Battery Swapping, to List on Nasdaq Via Poema Global (PPGH)

Gogoro® Inc. ("Gogoro" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Spire Corporation (SPIR) Acquires exactEarth for $161.2M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, and exactEarth Ltd. (TSX: XCT) (“exactEarth”) announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement under which Spire will acquire exactEarth for approximately US$161.2 million (CAD$204.2 million) in cash and stock, which implies ~9.1x exactEarth’s Enterprise Value to LTM revenue. Once completed, exactEarth will become a fully owned subsidiary of Spire and continue to operate from Cambridge, Ontario, Canada under the leadership of exactEarth’s CEO Peter Mabson, reporting directly to Spire CEO Peter Platzer.
ECONOMY
Financial-Planning.com

Wealth Enhancement Group makes its largest deal ever for $4.7B RIA

Fresh off of attracting a new private equity investor, Wealth Enhancement Group unveiled an agreement to make its 11th deal of the year, and its largest ever. Carroll Financial Associates, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based hybrid RIA with 39 financial advisors managing $4.7 billion in client assets, will fold into PE-backed Wealth Enhancement, the firms said on Sept. 9. As part of the deal, Carroll will be leaving Cetera Financial Group’s Cetera Advisor Networks after 27 years to affiliate with the broker-dealer used by Wealth Enhancement, LPL Financial. The parties didn’t disclose financial terms of the deal, which Carroll Financial CEO Kristopher Carroll said in an interview is expected to close on Nov. 1.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Ghost Gaming unveils partnership with Generation Esports

Atlanta-based organisation Ghost Gaming has announced a partnership with Generation Esports (GenE), the founder of the High School Esports League (HSEL). As a result, the two parties will collaborate to provide esports experiences to underprivileged schools and communities in Georgia alongside the Georgia Scholastic Esports Foundation (GSEF). The organisation will...
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

G3 partners with Comtrade Gaming to power esports wagering platform

G3 Esports (G3) on Sept. 14 announced a partnership with Comtrade Gaming, a leading provider of online gaming technology. The two companies will work together to provide player account management and backend infrastructure for G3’s upcoming esports wagering platform. Comtrade Gaming works with casino operators and other large-scale enterprises around...
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Plurilock Receives Order from CA State Teachers' Retirement System

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has received a US$394,000 order from the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS).
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy