Compass Diversified (CODI) Acquires Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry, Inc for $256M
Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced it has acquired Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry, Inc. ("Lugano" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-end, one-of-a-kind jewelry, for an enterprise value of $256 million (excluding working capital and certain other adjustments upon closing). Lugano will continue to be led by its current leadership team, and existing owners and management will retain a significant minority stake in the Company.
