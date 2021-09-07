Compass Diversified (CODI) Acquires Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry, Inc for $256M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8,917,385 shares of its Class A common stock by Tulco, LLC, FIGS’ largest stockholder, and certain members of FIGS’ management team at a price to the public of $40.25 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,337,607 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The offering consists entirely of shares of Class A common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders, and FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO