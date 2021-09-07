CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short Films in Focus: Ava's Dating a Senior!

By Collin Souter
Roger Ebert
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens in Frédéric Da’s “Ava’s Dating A Senior!” is nothing earth-shattering. Unless of course, you vividly remember the days when you found out that someone you like is dating someone else, someone much higher up on the social ladder than yourself. Older, better looking, and more popular. Everything you’re not. It’s even worse when everyone has been aware of this fact but you. That’s an earth-shattering moment, certainly, and Da’s film captures these moments with his short film, which incorporates scenes from his feature, “Teenage Emotions.”

