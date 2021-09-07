The UN fears for the education of refugee children

The UN on Tuesday denied claims that refugee camps in Sudan were being used by Ethiopian rebels as a bolthole after Ethiopian officials said fighters had been caught with refugee ID cards. Tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees have streamed across the border into Sudan since war broke out 10 months ago in Ethiopia's northernmost Tigray region, exacerbating tensions between the two Horn of Africa neighbours. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray to topple the regional ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, saying the move came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps. Although the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner vowed a swift victory, the war has dragged on and spread into the neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO