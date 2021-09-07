CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The UN fears for the education of refugee children

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations (UN) fears that refugee children will attend secondary schools even less due to the consequences of the corona pandemic. According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, the enrollment rate of refugees in secondary education in 2019/2020 was only 34% in 40 countries. “Recent advances in the education of refugee children and adolescents are now under threat,” UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said on Tuesday during the presentation of a global school report.

