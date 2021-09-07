Coinbase Stock News and Forecast: Is COIN ready to follow Bitcoin higher?

Cathie Wood, CEO and cofounder of Ark Invest, spoke at a conference in New York about the potential of cryptocurrencies. Despite the recent drop in Bitcoin prices, she continues to remain bullish and predicts that the price of Bitcoin will be in the six figure range. She anticipates that Bitcoin prices will more than tenfold and trade nearly $500,000, up from nearly $47,000 now. She did, however, emphasize the importance of institutional investors allocating at least 5% of their portfolios to digital assets. She added that while Bitcoin remains her preferred cryptocurrency, she is also keeping a close eye on Ethereum, which has risen significantly and is transitioning from "proof-of-work to proof-of-stake."

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO