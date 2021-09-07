Coinbase Stock News and Forecast: Is COIN ready to follow Bitcoin higher?
COIN looks ready to break higher from the chart. Crypto is back in focus as Bitcoin breaks $50,000. COIN ready to push above lifetime VWAP. Crypto stocks are set to be back in focus once trading resumes after the long Labor Day weekend. The crypto king Bitcoin has finally broken back above $50,000 and held above there. El Salvador becomes the first country to officially have Bitcoin as its legal tender, so Bitcoin will definitely be in the headlines today. Below we can see the consolidation period followed by the eventual breakout, which looks to have been sustained.www.fxstreet.com
