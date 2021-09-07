Henning Suicide Prevention 5K set for Sept. 11

WAKEMAN — The first annual Damian Henning Suicide Prevention 5K run/walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Wakeman Fire Department (5171 Ohio 303).

Henning was a 17-year old junior at Western Reserve High School and was a member of the cross country and track and field teams. Damian died in November 2019 in Toledo.

As of Sept. 1, there were 89 participants pre-registered. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Huron County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Huron County office of National Alliance on Mental Illness. Because Huron County has a higher teenage suicide rate than any of its surrounding counties in Ohio, it is a very important fundraising event.

The cost of the event is $20 per competitor. Online registration can be done at: runsignup.com/Race/OH/Wakeman/DamianHenningSuicidePreventionAnnual5kRun1MileWalk.

Those unable to compete can also donate at the registration link. There will also be registration forms from 8-8:45 a.m. on the morning of the race. Trophies and medals will be issued in eight different age divisions.

The event description states, "Our goal is to bring education into our schools in the community about suicide and how we can prevent it. Our community has mourned too many young lives lost in the last decade. We need your help and participation to make a change. All proceeds to be donated to Huron County Suicide Prevention Coalition and NAMI."