CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Inbox: They have to find another way

batonrougenews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wouldn’t be a surprise, but it’s far from a given Mike Spofford. Will you have a column on Labor Day? (I hope I'm timing this right.) This is a Monday through Saturday production that ignores holidays, for better or worse. Ryan from Spokane, WA. Is it okay to be...

www.batonrougenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Zeise is Right: Uninterested Aaron Rodgers should be replaced by Jordan Love

Welcome to the first edition of Zeise is Right, a weekly wrap of the NFL weekend that will combine some quick thoughts and observations with a healthy dose of sarcasm and humor. This is a semi-serious NFL notes column for serious fans that I hope will generate comments and discussion down below. I look forward to interacting with you all and (maybe) even defending my opinions. I hope you enjoy and stop by every week!
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
InsideHook

Week 1’s Top NFL Storylines: The Return of Jameis Winston, Rise of Mac Jones and Regression of Aaron Rodgers

With the final whistle on the first ever edition of Monday Night Football in the desert of Las Vegas blown, the opening week of the 2021-22 National Football League season is a wrap. While we can’t get to everything — like a burst pipe making one of the NFL’s worst stadiums even worse — here are four of the top storylines to emerge from Week 1 of the season, and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em.
NFL
wiartonecho.com

KRYK SLANTS: Yeah, that’s how good Matthew Stafford can be

Matthew Stafford always will have his haters. A portion of Detroit Lions fans will go to their graves believing the 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick was overrated, and under-achieved in the Motor City. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Elijah Mitchell, Tim Patrick, Tony Jones Jr. (2021)

After spending all of Monday joking about overreacting to Week 1 results, most fantasy football players are going to do exactly that. Perhaps a sobering reminder will deter you from unloading your entire FAB budget on some Joe Schmo who scored a touchdown Sunday. This time last season, Malcolm Brown headlined waiver-wire columns after tallying 110 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Other standouts included Parris Campbell, Benny Snell Jr., and Gardner Minshew.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Drew Brees
Packers.com

Inbox: He earned every bit of this

I hope you all had a safe and pleasant Labor Day weekend. It is indeed almost kickoff time and I couldn't be more ready for it. There has been way too much kerfuffle this preseason. Cautiously optimistic into Week 1. What are the keys to the game Sunday?. Stay hydrated,...
NFL
Packers.com

Inbox: The biggest unknown with this team is …

The one right in front of them every week. I find myself disappointed with the few Sunday noon kickoffs this year. I understand that is the downside of the Packers' success. What is your favorite game time and why?. Work-wise, it's always noon, because I can get to bed at...
NFL
batonrougenews.net

Packers list LB Za'Darius Smith as questionable for Sunday

GREEN BAY - The Packers have listed linebacker Za'Darius Smith (back) as questionable for Sunday's opener against the New Orleans Saints. Fourth-year defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back) is also questionable, while safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) has been ruled out. Smith, who returned to practice Monday, was a limited participant on...
NFL
batonrougenews.net

Ways to Watch: Packers at Saints 2021 NFL Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on September 12, 2020 New Orleans Saints SAINTS-PACKERS GAME PREVIEW. The New Orleans Saints will open the season by facing the Green Bay Packers. The two teams will meet at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday, September 12 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., a temporary relocation of the contest necessary for the host Saints as the greater New Orleans region recovers from Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday, August 29. In the midst of hurricane recovery and municipalities restoring services, the Saints moved their football operation to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to prepare for their opener.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Baseball#American Football#Wa#Pro Bowlers#Andrus Peat#Nfc#Pro Football Reference
Packers.com

Inbox: That seems almost impossible

Do you think this team is a real Super Bowl contender?. When did taking your helmet off on the field become okay?. Apparently the same time pushing off on a back-shoulder throw was deemed legal, but I digress. Whale of a game to kick things off. If that's any sign of what we're in for in 2021, sign me up (not that I already am).
NFL
UPI News

Fantasy football: Metcalf, Adams top Week 2 wide receiver rankings

MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- D.K. Metcalf, Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Mike Evans top my Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021. Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb and Keenan Allen round out my top 10 options for Week 2. Brandin Cooks, Christian Kirk and Mike Williams are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week.
NFL
SB Nation

5 winners and 5 losers from Week 1 of the NFL

Aaron Rodgers is pretty much Dante from Clerks at this point, which I promise you is the only middle-age writer reference I’ll use today. It’s important to know when your quota has been reached. Anyway, like Dante, here’s a dude who stood around on Sunday saying “I wasn’t even supposed to be here today,” and phoning it in at work.
NFL
batonrougenews.net

Latest captain's patch holds special meaning for Marcedes Lewis

GREEN BAY - Marcedes Lewis has been named a team captain six times during his NFL career, but there's no question this one hits just a little bit different. After a 12-year career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lewis faced a lot of professional uncertainty when he signed with the Packers as a 34-year-old free agent in 2018.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Las Cruces Sun-News

Aaron Rodgers handed worst loss of NFL career as Saints stun Packers in rout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the Florida heat, the Green Bay Packers melted down on both sides of the ball Sunday like candle wax, losing their displaced opener against the New Orleans Saints, 38-3. The Packers were humbled Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, the home stadium of the Jacksonville Jaguars, after a peaceable training camp that followed a tumultuous offseason.
NFL
batonrougenews.net

The gauntlet starts now for Packers

GREEN BAY - It's a daunting yet strange schedule that begins Sunday for the Packers. New Orleans is the first of nine 2021 Green Bay opponents that made the playoffs last season, meaning 10 of the Packers' 17 regular-season contests (with two vs. the Bears) will be against postseason qualifiers, most in the league.
NFL
KNOE TV8

Winston’s 5 TD passes lead to blowout win over the Packers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well that was quite the debut for Jameis Winston in the Black and Gold. In his first start for the Saints, Winston threw five touchdown passes in a win over the Packers, 38-3. Winston connected with Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson (twice), Chris Hogan, and Deonte Harris for scores.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints address 'must' at defensive back with addition of Desmond Trufant

The New Orleans Saints took a step toward addressing what Coach Sean Payton labeled a "must" entering training camp by signing defensive back Desmond Trufant on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The position thinned during the offseason when starting cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins was released, and took a significant blow during training camp...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy