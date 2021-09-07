Inbox: They have to find another way

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on September 12, 2020 New Orleans Saints SAINTS-PACKERS GAME PREVIEW. The New Orleans Saints will open the season by facing the Green Bay Packers. The two teams will meet at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday, September 12 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., a temporary relocation of the contest necessary for the host Saints as the greater New Orleans region recovers from Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday, August 29. In the midst of hurricane recovery and municipalities restoring services, the Saints moved their football operation to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to prepare for their opener.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO