From the Editor: The energy transition starts to bite [Gas in Transition]

By Editorial
naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecasts for global LNG demand suggest strong growth for the fuel, but how realistic are these projections in the light of the new energy transition ambitions being formulated ahead of COP26 in November? [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. by: Ross McCracken. In its 2021 outlook, UK oil major...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Transitional Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Transitional Energy (TE) deploys modular geothermal power units in oil and gas basins across the United States to generate clean electricity, reduce operating expenses, and provide consistent power. Where excess electricity is produced, long term PPAs can be signed with local utilities or sold behind the meter to onsite power users.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Dutch TFF futures hit $950/'000 m3

This coming winter, if normal or cold, promises to be a painful one on European gas and power markets, BCS GM warns. Gas price futures for October at the Dutch TFF hub soared to an all-time high of $950/'000 m3 on September 15, trading data shows. "The imbalance in the European supply/demand balance for gas comes mostly from a sharp year/year increase in...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

French grid operator sets up hydrogen dept

And the Dutch anti-trust regulator is consulting on transportation guidelines for the sector. French gas grid operator GRTGaz has set up a hydrogen department, it said September 15, saying the gas "will play a major role in the decarbonisation of industry and transport in the future." It has been working on a national hydrogen consultation with fellow grid operator Terega since June.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Cold energy recovery can reduce LNG’s carbon profile [Gas in Transition]

More widespread recovery of the cold energy contained within every LNG cargo would help reduce the fuel’s carbon footprint and provide a potentially profitable windfall for LNG receiving terminals worldwide. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. by: Ross McCracken. An LNG cargo carries with it not just the concentrated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japan may be overreaching on 2030 gas targets [Gas in Transition]

Tokyo wants to slash the share of natural gas in its power mix from 37% to 20% by 2030, but the target may prove overly ambitious. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. While Japan’s plans to reduce LNG in its power mix have made headlines, the longer-lasting implications of such targets on the wider gas market may be relatively mild. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) published its draft sixth strategic energy plan in July and the headline figure for gas market watchers was the government’s goal of reducing the share of LNG in the power mix (Figure 1) from 37% in financial year 2019-20 to 20% by 2030-31. METI said non-hydrocarbon fuels would account for 56-60% of power generation, with renewables set to see their share jump from 18% in 2019-20 to 36-38% and nuclear reclaiming 20-22% of ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chile gets first LNG service station

Spain’s HAM Group was selected last year by Chilean company Lipigas to build the facility. The Chilean subsidiary of Spain’s LNG company HAM Group said September 15 the first LNG service station in Chile is now set up along a key national highway. HAM Chile worked with Chilean natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Wintershall Dea calls for technology-neutral approach to German hydrogen

Germany is heavily prioritising the production of green hydrogen. Wintershall Dea boss Mario Mehren has urged the German government to pursue a "technology-open approach" to hydrogen development, rather than favouring only green hydrogen. Germany is poised to become one of the world's biggest hydrogen markets under a strategy ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Lundin targets carbon neutrality by 2023

The company has brought its target forward by another two years. Swedish oil company Lundin Energy announced on September 15 it was targeting carbon neutrality in terms of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by as early as 2023. The company, which operates the 340mn-b...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Perfect Storm for Natural Gas—What Are the Top Stock Picks?

Natural gas has become one of the best-performing commodities in 2021. On Sept. 8, the prices rose to a 7.5-year high. The prices have risen by nearly 100 percent YTD due to rising demand and supply concerns. Since investors want to bet on this red-hot commodity, many of them want to know what the best natural gas stocks are to buy now.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Market for responsibly sourced gas begins to take root, stakeholders say

A growing number of natural gas producers have committed to certifying that their production meets methane emissions limits and other ESG standards in 2021. Responsibly sourced natural gas is gaining support among shale producers, although it could be some time before a mature market develops for certified gas supply, according to panelists at the LDC Gas Forums' Mid-Continent Forum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

AES takes full stake in LNG facility in Panama

The US-based energy company sees Panama as a potential energy hub. US energy company AES said September 14 it now owns the entire stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in Panama. For undisclosed terms, AES said it acquired the 49.9% interest in the AES Colon terminal from Inversiones Bahia,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chevron ups energy transition ante

The US major pledges to triple its financial commitments to clean energy. US major Chevron said September 14 it was targetting its efforts in the energy transition to industries that are difficult to decarbonise. Chevron’s clean energy division said it anticipated gains in output of cleaner fuels such as hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

BP picks new head for gas & low-carbon business

Dotzenrath is the former CEO of RWE Renewables. BP has hired Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, the former CEO of German clean energy developer RWE Renewables, as the new vice president of its gas and low-carbon energy business, the UK major said on September 14. Dotzenrath will join BP on March 1, 2022,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Neutrino Energy: The goals and methods of energy transition have their own problems

The firm conviction of developed countries in the need to build an economy without a carbon footprint nevertheless prompts a number of topics that lobbyists are trying not to mention. The whole range of energy transition measures is aimed specifically at combating carbon dioxide, which, by the way, is a necessary component for forest growth. Could a situation arise when the struggle to limit CO2 emissions will lead to negative consequences for forests, further upsetting the ecological balance on the planet?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

BC utility re-opening RNG subscription programme

Canadian gas utility FortisBC said September 14 it would re-open its renewable natural gas (RNG) subscription programme to its customers on October 15. In late 2019 it had to shut down the offering, under which customers can choose to receive a specific percentage – ranging from 5% to 100% – of their monthly demand as RNG at a small premium to fossil natural gas, when demand raced ahead of supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sandiegouniontribune.com

EU climate chief: energy prices hike should boost transition

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s climate czar said Tuesday the 27-nation bloc should ensure that the most vulnerable people won’t pay the heaviest price of the green transition, and pledged measures guaranteeing equal burden-sharing across society, amid a global surge of energy prices. “The one thing we cannot afford is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Ups and downs for Canadian LNG [Gas in Transition]

Some Canadian LNG projects are close to falling through, but others are moving forward, with a new export facility proposed recently. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. There has been a mix of good news and bad news for Canada’s nascent LNG export industry recently. Construction continues on the Royal Dutch Shell-led LNG Canada project, and there are other proposals that are yet to reach the final investment decision (FID) stage, including the newly unveiled Ksi Lisims LNG project. At the same time, though, some projects appear to be on the verge of falling through, despite not having yet been officially cancelled. On Canada’s west coast, both Chevron and Woodside Energy announced in the past few months that they would exit the Kitimat LNG project, in which each company owns a 50% stake. And in eastern Canada, two high-profile setbacks to LNG projects came recently. The government of Quebec rejected th...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Globalised energy sector hard to escape

Critics of US energy policy argue it leaves the country vulnerable to foreign whims. Advocates for more domestic oil and gas production maintain that a reluctant Biden administration leaves the US economy exposed to foreign whims, though a globalised economy is difficult to escape. The US government recently announced plans for oil and gas leases on federal territories, but only after a court order and a lawsuit from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and its allies forced its hand. US president Joe Biden enacted a moratorium on new drilling in one of his first acts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

VTG trials rail LNG transport in Germany

The super-cooled gas was transported from the port of Brunsbuettel in north Germany to a Uniper power plant some 800 km in Ingolstadt in the country's south. German logistics firm VTG has test-trialled the transport of LNG via rail in specially developed tank wagons in Germany on behalf of Liqvis, a unit of energy group Uniper, the companies said on September 13.
TRAFFIC
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Biden’s solar goals threatened by supply chain, trade issues

Despite annual record-breaking installations, supply chain constraints and trade issues are driving price increases across every solar market segment, according to new analysis. A report released Tuesday by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie found that solar prices increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year for the first time since...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

