Tilapia aquaculture could be sub-Saharan Africa’s silver bullet when tackling food insecurity
In its new Aqua Insights Report, Aqua-Spark finds that as the region’s population approaches 2 billion by 2050, demand for fish will far exceed today’s production volumes of 10 million metric tonnes. Demand for fish could reach between 16-29 million metric tonnes per year at its current trajectory. Since wild catch volumes have been overexploited and cannot increase, sub-Saharan Africa must find new ways to meet the increased demand.thefishsite.com
Comments / 0