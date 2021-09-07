CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilapia aquaculture could be sub-Saharan Africa’s silver bullet when tackling food insecurity

Cover picture for the articleIn its new Aqua Insights Report, Aqua-Spark finds that as the region’s population approaches 2 billion by 2050, demand for fish will far exceed today’s production volumes of 10 million metric tonnes. Demand for fish could reach between 16-29 million metric tonnes per year at its current trajectory. Since wild catch volumes have been overexploited and cannot increase, sub-Saharan Africa must find new ways to meet the increased demand.

