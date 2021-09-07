SOLO Card smart business card has an NFC Chip to share your information with a tap

Introduce yourself to future clients in an elegant way with the SOLO Card smart business card. This sleek card has an NFC chip, letting you share your information with just a tap. Made of high-quality metal, this card offers laser engraving personalization options. Choose from black, silver, and rose gold color options, and even add a QR code to it in case you come into contact with an older phone that doesn’t have NFC. This intelligent card is super convenient because it lets you update your information at any time. Add contact information, social media profiles, custom links, instant messaging IDs, and more. No more worrying about having to get a whole slew of business cards reprinted when you move offices. Finally, it requires no app to work, so you can set it up and get going right away.