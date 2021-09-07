LB9 Brand Hydrowarm Long-Sleeve Dry Top is made of stretchy fabric for freedom of movement

Put yourself in the game with the Minikin personalized 3D figurine. Using your face—or the face of a friend or loved one—it comes 3D printed in full color. So it looks just like you! The process is all done from an app on your phone, and they’re printed at a US manufacturing facility. Just download the app, take a photo of yourself, and personalize your Minikin! Choose between Minikin Mini, which is 2″ tall and has a 1″ base, or Minikin, which is 3″ tall and has a 1.5″ base. The smaller version is great for DnD or any tabletop RPG, while the larger one is a great figurine for display. These realistic action figures look just like you, your family members, or your friends, and you have unlimited personalization options. Celebrate what makes you unique!

