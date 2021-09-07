LB9 Brand Hydrowarm Long-Sleeve Dry Top is made of stretchy fabric for freedom of movement
Made of a patented stretch fabric material, the LB9 Brand Hydrowarm Long-Sleeve Dry Top provides you with maximum freedom of movement. No matter the conditions, this innovative unisex top makes it easy for you to move your upper body. Moreover, this water-repellent and ultra-resistant fabric offers a tight, comfortable fit. Unlike other dry tops, this one has a tightly fitting collar and cuffs to avoid any water penetration. As a staple in your training kit, it ensures that you stay dry and warm, but it’s also flexible and fast in the coldest conditions. Used by athletes all over the world, it has heat-sealed seams that also repel water. Furthermore, the interior has a special ultralight thermal polyester fabric that protects you from the cold water temperatures. This helps you maintain your body temperature during any water activity.thegadgetflow.com
