Above: Dior Maison’s stunning presentation at Salone del Mobile this week. Almost exactly 75 years ago, legendary couturier Christian Dior commenced design work on 30 Avenue Montaigne, an elegant hôtel particulier in Paris that would become the storied fashion house’s beating heart. Dior selected decorator Victor Grandpierre to concoct interiors that were at the height of genteel refinement, channeling the Louis XVI style that Dior adored and would return to in his garments again and again. “Our tastes were perfectly in tune, thanks to a shared search for our childhood paradises,” Dior said.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO