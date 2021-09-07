Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bond To Release in September
Square Enix has revealed that Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bond will release worldwide in late September. Pre-registration for the title is immediately available through Google Play and the App Store. Additionally, players will receive a total of 3,000 gems in game upon release to celebrate 1.5 million users pre-registering the app. Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bond will release for Android and iOS devices on September 28, 2021. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]www.siliconera.com
