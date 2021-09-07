Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bond To Release in September

A major Dungeons & Dragons character seems set to return in the game's next adventure, which comes out in just a few weeks. Later this month, Wizards of the Coast will publish The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new full-length D&D campaign set in the Feywild. We know that the adventure involves freeing the realm of Prismeer (a Domain of Delight found in the Feywild) from the influence of the Hourglass Coven, a circle of hags. However, a new premium miniatures listing teases the involvement of another major D&D character who could be manipulating events from behind the scenes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO