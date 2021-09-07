CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Secure is Your Digital Front Door?

mhealthintelligence.com
 9 days ago

Balancing Access with Security in Patient Engagement Systems. Health care has a patient engagement conundrum: how to roll out the digital welcome mat and still keep the front door secure. The proliferation of connected devices, evolving consumerism, and the acceleration of virtual care brought on by the COVID pandemic created opportunities for enhanced patient engagement but with it an expansion of the threat surface to HIT and ransomware attacks. Through a series of interviews with subject matter experts including health system CISOs and CIOs plus Advisors from leading security service providers, the challenge and mitigation strategies of balancing frictionless engagement with security are explored.

