How Secure is Your Digital Front Door?

One out of every two on-premises databases has at least one vulnerability, according to a study from Imperva Research Labs. Exploiting security flaws is one of the major tactics used by cybercriminals to attack organizations. Vulnerabilities are an unfortunate fact of life for operating systems, applications, hardware devices and last, but not least, databases. An attack against a database can easily compromise sensitive and confidential user and customer data. A report released Tuesday by cybersecurity firm Imperva Research Labs examines why databases are vulnerable and offers advice on how to better protect your data from falling into the wrong hands.

SOFTWARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO