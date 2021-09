Atletico Madrid re-signed France forward Antoine Griezmann on a season-long loan from Barcelona in a sensational move during a frantic finish to transfer deadline dayAtletico bring the 30-year-old back to the Spanish capital two years after selling the player for £108 million in 2019 to the Camp Nou.In a club statement Atleti said the deal includes an option for either club to extend the loan arrangement by a year.Barca’s statement also added that the deal contained an obligation to buy Griezmann, with LaLiga champions Atletico also paying the player’s wages in full.Local media reports in Spain put the purchase option...

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO