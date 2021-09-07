CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, tuberculosis and sexually-transmitted infections among HIV positive patients in Kazakhstan

By Ainur Mukhatayeva
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92688-w, published online 29 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where diagnostic tests for STI were omitted. As a result, in the Materials and Methods section, now reads:. "For STIs, study participants were tested at regional or other clinics. In most...

High-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine More Effective for People With HIV

Revaccination with a high dose of the hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine in HIV-positive people for whom earlier vaccination had failed afforded better protection than giving the standard dose again, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. “People with HIV who do not respond to initial HBV vaccination may...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Sugar feeding may inhibit mosquitos' ability to get infected, transmit arboviruses

Sugar feeding prior to having an infected blood meal could protect a mosquito's ability to get infected and transmit arboviruses such as Zika, dengue and chikungunya, according to a new study. The research—led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research and published in PLOS Pathogens—showed that the Aedes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between 9-month isoniazid prophylaxis of latent tuberculosis and severe hepatitis in patients treated with TNF inhibitors

To investigate associations between isoniazid for latent tuberculosis and risk of severe hepatitis, affecting patients with rheumatoid arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis whose treatment includes tumor necrosis factor inhibitors. Our self-controlled case series study analyzed Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Database from 2003 to 2015 to identify RA or AS patients, aged ≥ 20 years, receiving TNF inhibitors and a 9-month single isoniazid treatment. The outcome of interest was hospitalization due to severe hepatitis. We defined risk periods by isoniazid exposure (days): 1–28, 29–56, 57–84, 85–168, 169–252, and 253–280. To compare risk of severe hepatitis in exposed and non-exposed periods, we performed conditional Poisson regressions to generate incidence rate ratios (IRR) and 95% confidence intervals, with adjustment of patients’ baseline covariates including age, sex, HBV, HCV and related medication. Of 54,267 RA patients and 137,889 AS patients identified between 2000 and 2015, 11,221 (20.7%) RA and 4,208 (3.1%) AS patients underwent TNFi therapy, with 722 (5%) receiving isoniazid for latent tuberculosis. We identified 31 incident cases (4.3%) of hospitalization due to severe hepatitis. Of these hospitalization events, 5 occurred in the exposed periods, 25 occurred in the INH unexposed periods, and 1 occurred in the pre-exposure period. Compared with non-exposure, the risk of severe hepatitis was higher in exposed periods (incidence rate ratio [IRR]: 5.1, 95% CI: 1.57–16.55), especially 57–84 days (IRR: 17.29, 95% CI: 3.11–96.25) and 85–168 days (IRR:10.55, 95% CI: 1.90–58.51). The INH related fatal hepatotoxicity was not identified in our study. Our findings suggest an association between risk of severe hepatitis and exposure to isoniazid in patients with RA or AS under TNFi therapy, particularly within the exposed period 57–168 days. A close monitoring of liver function is mandatory to minimize the risk, especially within the first 6 months after initiation of 9 months isoniazid.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Association between glaucoma surgery and all-cause and cause-specific mortality among elderly patients with glaucoma: a nationwide population-based cohort study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96063-7, published online 23 August 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This research was supported by Research and Business Development Program through the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT) funded by the Ministry...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Derangement of cell cycle markers in peripheral blood mononuclear cells of asthmatic patients as a reliable biomarker for asthma control

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91087-5, published online 04 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Figure legends of Figure 3 and Figure 4. The legends of these Figures were inadvertently switched. The legend of Figure 3:. “mRNA expression of (MKI67, RRM2, and TOP2A) genes in...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Hepatitis B Capsid Disassembly Simulated at Unprecedented Atomic Level

With up to 2.4 million U.S. cases and over 250 million chronic cases globally, hepatitis B infection persists despite the availability of a vaccine. Vaccines work by immunizing the body against a virus to prevent infection; however, there is no cure for individuals who do become infected (for example, at birth). Hepatitis B infection can lead to liver damage and even cancer, posing a threat to public health.
SCIENCE
Voice of America

Report: COVID-19 Pandemic Had ‘Devastating’ Impact in Treatment, Prevention of HIV, Tuberculosis

A new report released Wednesday says the COVID-19 pandemic had a “devastating” impact in the fight against HIV and tuberculosis last year. The Global Fund, an alliance of governments, civil society groups and private sector entities, says the number of people reached with HIV prevention programs and services declined 11 percent in 2020 compared with the year before, while testing for HIV dropped 22 percent last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative profiling of cortical gene expression in Alzheimer’s disease patients and mouse models demonstrates a link between amyloidosis and neuroinflammation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17999-3, published online 19 December 2017. This article contains errors in the Introduction, where. “AppNL-G-F/NL-G-F mice carrying the homozygous mutant App gene encoding the humanised Aβ sequence (G601R, F606Y, and R609H) with three pathogenic mutations, namely Swedish (KM595/596NL), Beyreuther/Iberian (I641F), and Arctic (E618G)10, progressively exhibit Aβ accumulation starting at 4 to 6 months of age, dense distributions of microglia and astrocytes from 9 months of age, and behavioural symptoms from 8 to 12 months of age10,11.”
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification and characterization of Piwi-interacting RNAs in human placentas of preeclampsia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95307-w, published online 03 August 2021. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 2, 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 2:. Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Hubei Province, No. 745 Wuluo Road, Hongshan...
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Phase 1 Trial Data Support Safety, Efficacy of Novel Hepatitis B Treatment

Results from a phase 1 trial published in the Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology support the safety and tolerability of novel agent RO7049389 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Over 4 weeks of treatment, RO7049389 also demonstrated substantial antiviral activity. These results support the further investigation of RO7049389 as a component in the treatment regimen for chronic HBV infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Molecular detection of pathogenic Escherichia coli strains and their antibiogram associated with risk factors from diarrheic calves in Jimma Ethiopia

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93688-6, published online 13 July 2021. After publication of this Article, concerns were brought to the attention of Editors regarding some of the data presented. The Editors requested the original data for this study. However, the data provided by the Authors for Figure 1 and Tables 3 and 4 could not be unambiguously ascribed to the experiments described. As these data are the basis for the main conclusions of the study, the Editors no longer have confidence that the conclusions presented are supported.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EverydayHealth.com

10 Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Hepatitis C

If you’ve been told you have hepatitis C, you should know that you’re not alone. A silent epidemic, chronic hepatitis C affects an estimated 2.4 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You probably have many questions about your diagnosis, including how you caught the...
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Hepatitis D Virus (HDV) Infection Market: Market Outlook, Epidemiology Analysis, Treatment Landscape, Pipeline Products, and Key Companies Working in the Space

DelveInsight's Hepatitis D Virus Infection Market Insights Report offers a detailed analysis of the disease, its causes, symptoms, diagnostics modalities, and treatment options. The Hepatitis D Virus Infection market report also offers comprehensive insights into Hepatitis D Virus Infection market size, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers, market barriers, ongoing clinical...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A bioluminescent and homogeneous SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD and hACE2 interaction assay for antiviral screening and monitoring patient neutralizing antibody levels

Here we describe a homogeneous bioluminescent immunoassay based on the interaction between Fc-tagged SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD and human ACE2, and its detection by secondary antibodies labeled with NanoLuc luciferase fragments LgBit and SmBit. The assay utility for the discovery of novel inhibitors was demonstrated with a panel of anti-RBD antibodies, ACE2-derived miniproteins and soluble ACE2. Studying the effect of RBD mutations on ACE2 binding showed that the N501Y mutation increased RBD apparent affinity toward ACE2 tenfold that resulted in escaping inhibition by some anti-RBD antibodies. In contrast, while E484K mutation did not highly change the binding affinity, it still escaped antibody inhibition likely due to changes in the epitope recognized by the antibody. Also, neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) from COVID-19 positive samples from two distinct regions (USA and Brazil) were successfully detected and the results further suggest the persistence of NAbs for at least 6 months post symptom onset. Finally, sera from vaccinated individuals were tested for NAbs and showed varying neutralizing activity after first and second doses, suggesting the assay can be used to assess immunity of vaccinated populations. Our results demonstrate the broad utility and ease of use of this methodology both for drug discovery and clinical research applications.
SCIENCE
Reason.com

'COVID-19 Hospitalizations' Are an Increasingly Misleading Measure of Severe Disease

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH

