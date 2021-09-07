Author Correction: Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, tuberculosis and sexually-transmitted infections among HIV positive patients in Kazakhstan

To investigate associations between isoniazid for latent tuberculosis and risk of severe hepatitis, affecting patients with rheumatoid arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis whose treatment includes tumor necrosis factor inhibitors. Our self-controlled case series study analyzed Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Database from 2003 to 2015 to identify RA or AS patients, aged ≥ 20 years, receiving TNF inhibitors and a 9-month single isoniazid treatment. The outcome of interest was hospitalization due to severe hepatitis. We defined risk periods by isoniazid exposure (days): 1–28, 29–56, 57–84, 85–168, 169–252, and 253–280. To compare risk of severe hepatitis in exposed and non-exposed periods, we performed conditional Poisson regressions to generate incidence rate ratios (IRR) and 95% confidence intervals, with adjustment of patients’ baseline covariates including age, sex, HBV, HCV and related medication. Of 54,267 RA patients and 137,889 AS patients identified between 2000 and 2015, 11,221 (20.7%) RA and 4,208 (3.1%) AS patients underwent TNFi therapy, with 722 (5%) receiving isoniazid for latent tuberculosis. We identified 31 incident cases (4.3%) of hospitalization due to severe hepatitis. Of these hospitalization events, 5 occurred in the exposed periods, 25 occurred in the INH unexposed periods, and 1 occurred in the pre-exposure period. Compared with non-exposure, the risk of severe hepatitis was higher in exposed periods (incidence rate ratio [IRR]: 5.1, 95% CI: 1.57–16.55), especially 57–84 days (IRR: 17.29, 95% CI: 3.11–96.25) and 85–168 days (IRR:10.55, 95% CI: 1.90–58.51). The INH related fatal hepatotoxicity was not identified in our study. Our findings suggest an association between risk of severe hepatitis and exposure to isoniazid in patients with RA or AS under TNFi therapy, particularly within the exposed period 57–168 days. A close monitoring of liver function is mandatory to minimize the risk, especially within the first 6 months after initiation of 9 months isoniazid.

