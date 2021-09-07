CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Gen Z, Sept. 11 is history. Here’s how they’ve come to understand the attacks.

By Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
Athens Banner-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Ben Chang was 15 months old in the day care at 5 World Trade Center when the first plane hit the twin towers, more than 90 floors above his head. Staff rushed Chang and the other infants out and piled them into shopping carts from a nearby grocery store as passersby ripped off their shirts and draped them over the children's heads, protecting them from the white dust falling from the sky.

