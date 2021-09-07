CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

On TV, 9/11 was last huge story for ‘Big 3’ network anchors

By Share
KTAR News
KTAR News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — “Turn on your television.”. Those words were repeated in millions of homes on Sept. 11, 2001. Friends and relatives took to the telephone: Something awful was happening. You have to see. Before social media and with online news in its infancy, the story of the day...

ktar.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheWrap

Fox News’ ‘Gutfeld!’ Finally Overtook Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ in Viewers Tuesday

Fox News’ 11 p.m. ET “Gutfeld!” finally beat every other late-night show — including Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on CBS — Tuesday in total viewership and the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. When the right-leaning program debuted in April, host Greg Gutfeld and his promotional team made no secret of their ambition to overtake late-night rivals, but Colbert blocked him from the top spot.
TV SHOWS
Fox News

CNN, MSNBC see recent ratings lows as Fox News defeats competition for 30th straight week

Fox News Channel's ratings success continued as it beat struggling CNN and MSNBC for the 30th consecutive week in both primetime and total day viewers last week. From September 6-12, Fox News not only bested its direct cable news competition, it beat them combined in both primetime and total day in total viewers and in the coveted 25-54 age demographic. Meanwhile, the latter channels saw a number of recent lows.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Marin Independent Journal

TV tonight: Networks look back, and reflect, on 9/11

“9/11: The Legacy” (7 p.m., History Channel): This hourlong program focuses on the children, now adults, whose lives were impacted by the events of 9/11. Producers promise accounts with “raw, emotional and harrowing” details. Among those profiled: Twin brothers who started a charitable company in memory of their father who never came home.
TV & VIDEOS
102.7 KORD

9 Celebrities With Unbelievable September 11 Stories

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the events of September 11, 2001, a day which has been forever seared into the collective memory of Americans and the world over — a day of tragedy, of resilience, of remembrance. Two decades on and the stories from 9/11...
CELEBRITIES
KDWN

9/11 Documentaries And Specials On TV

As a result of the tragedies of September 11 the world will never be the same again. On the twentieth anniversary of this tragic incident, we’ve compiled a collection of television specials and documentaries to commemorate this very special day to all of us. Tune in starting today to view the 9/11 commemoration special.
TV & VIDEOS
Norwalk Reflector

How 9/11 changed the way we watch TV news

After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the three major broadcast networks stayed on the air with round-the-clock coverage for five straight days. At the time, the network news divisions were still defined by their star anchors — Dan Rather on CBS, Tom Brokaw on NBC and Peter Jennings on ABC — all of whom had become familiar faces through years of delivering information into viewers' living rooms each night. Their relationship with the audience was established by looking straight into the camera during times of crisis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brokaw
Person
Peter Jennings
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Bryant Gumbel
Person
David Westin
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
NFL
Popculture

CBS Announces New Morning Show Format, Anchors

CBS News teased the new look, feel and lineup for CBS Mornings, which will take over for CBS This Morning starting next week. The production is keeping Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil as co-anchors and adding Nate Burleson as well, all in a brand new studio in New York City's Times Square. The hosts themselves made the announcement on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Nbc Nightly News#Network News#9 11#Ap#World Trade Center#Americans#Nbc News#Cbs#Cnn#Pentagon#Abc News#Westin
superhits1027.com

Artists Perform on TV Special Commemorating 9/11

HER, Brad Paisley, Common and Maroon 5 will headline. Shine A Light on September 11th in New York City. The nonprofit 9/11 Day and the City of New York will produce the one hour worldwide tv special. The show will feature musical guests and inspiring films and interviews with members...
FESTIVAL
nickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
nickiswift.com

Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
CELEBRITIES
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Judge Judy's Health Problems

It's hard to believe but Judge Judy Sheindlin has been ruling our TV screens (and hearts) for nearly three decades. She became a household name after "Judge Judy" — an arbitration-based reality court show — premiered on CBS in 1996, per IMDb. The show ran for 25 seasons before ending last year. The reason for her departure, according to Sheindlin, was because she felt disrespected.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

MSNBC will reportedly pay Rachel Maddow $30 million a year to end the daily Rachel Maddow Show and host a weekly show

"As part of the deal, Maddow’s long-running 9 p.m. nightly broadcast will end next year. Instead, after stepping back from The Rachel Maddow Show, she will host a weekly program set to air roughly 30 weeks out of the year," reports The Daily Beast, agreeing with a CNN report that Maddow will end her daily show as part of her new deal that will keep her at MSNBC through the 2024 presidential election. The Daily Beast says it "has learned that NBCUniversal News Corp., the parent company of left-leaning cable news network MSNBC, made some other massive concessions in a deal that will ultimately mean less Maddow airtime overall. The deal, insiders told The Daily Beast, effectively buys the network more time to figure out an eventual replacement for the multi-faceted role Maddow plays at MSNBC." The Rachel Maddow Show is expected to end "in its current form around spring of 2022." ALSO: Who could take over Maddow's 9 p.m. timeslot?
CELEBRITIES
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy