Florida SBDC at UNF launches after-hours business consulting program

The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of North Florida (FSBDC at UNF) announces the launch of a new program, Beyond Business Hours Consulting. The new Beyond Business Hours Consulting program will offer the same exceptional FSBDC at UNF services, but at times outside of normal business hours. The free consulting appointments begin at 6:30 a.m. and go until 8 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends.