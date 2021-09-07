Lingo Integrates Additional Customers Into ICE Back-Office Platform
Integration Enhances Back-Office Functionality and Optimizes Costs at the Same Time. Lingo Communications (“Lingo”) a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced that it recently completed the integration of its Lingo of Kentucky base of customers into its ICE back-office platform. Lingo also completed enhancements to ICE that increase user functionality. The completion of this latest integration project fulfills the second phase of a four-phase project, projected to be completed in Q4 ’21.aithority.com
