Lingo Integrates Additional Customers Into ICE Back-Office Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Integration Enhances Back-Office Functionality and Optimizes Costs at the Same Time. Lingo Communications (“Lingo”) a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced that it recently completed the integration of its Lingo of Kentucky base of customers into its ICE back-office platform. Lingo also completed enhancements to ICE that increase user functionality. The completion of this latest integration project fulfills the second phase of a four-phase project, projected to be completed in Q4 ’21.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Customer Base#Cloud Uc#Ice#Billing#Inventory Management#Collections#Bulk Service Delivery#North American#Long Distance#Fiber
