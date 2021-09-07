Lingo Integrates Additional Customers Into ICE Back-Office Platform

Collaboration to Help Clients Speed Modernization with IBM Cloud for Financial Services. Atos and IBM announced plans to further expand their global relationship to help banks and insurance companies address their increased security and regulatory compliance demands when moving their workloads and applications to the cloud. With the goal of helping companies modernize to meet consumer demand, Atos and IBM intend to support financial services clients through the creation of a new Atos Cloud Center of Excellence.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO