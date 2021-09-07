CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making.com Is Starting a Movement to Open Up Production Technology and Knowledge to Anyone

Making.com Exits Stealth Mode, Starting a Movement to Open Up Production Technology and Know-How to Anyone. Launching out of stealth mode, Making.com is an online platform that simplifies the connection between people looking for production technology and suppliers that offer it. It is the first platform to group technologies around the products they help make, allowing creators of all sizes access to the ‘hidden network’ of machines, manufacturers, tooling suppliers and therefore the knowledge previously accessible only through long-established private networks.

Las Vegas Herald

Robotic Process Automation in Healthcare Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Verint System

Latest published market study on Global Robotic Process Automation in Healthcare Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Robotic Process Automation in Healthcare space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, UiPath, Verint System, Pegasystems, Kofax, Thoughtonomy, Nintex etc.
opensource.com

Managing the open source product roadmap

In the first four parts of this series on the open source software supply chain, I explored open source as a supply chain, what a product is, what product managers do, and ways to differentiate open source software products from their upstream projects. In this article, I will discuss the essential elements of a roadmap and how to determine them.
Electronic Engineering Times

Weebit and SkyWater Partner to Take ReRAM Technology to Volume Production

SkyWater licenses Weebit's ReRAM tech for a range of customer designs to enable higher performance and lower power memory solutions in IoT, automotive, and AI. Weebit Nano Ltd and SkyWater Technology have announced an agreement to take Weebit’s innovative Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology to volume production. In addition, SkyWater has licensed the technology for use with customer designs.
aithority.com

Powerful Strategy on How to Maximize the Impact of Your MarTech Stack

New technologies and automation processes continue to play an increasingly important role in modern marketing, and with this has come, an exponential growth in MarTech tools. The MarTech landscape is vast and the industry is expected to grow further in the next couple of years with a wide variety of available solutions.
aithority.com

Gradient AI and Merlinos Team to offer State-of-the-Art Artificial Intelligence and Expert Actuarial and Insurance Industry Consulting Services

Gradient AI, the leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence solutions in the insurance industry, recently announced that it has partnered with Merlinos & Associates to incorporate state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions with expert actuarial and insurance industry consulting services. “We became aware of Gradient AI...
aithority.com

Cloudflare Expands Its Network by 25 Percent and Makes the Internet Faster and Safer

Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company that helps build a better Internet, announced that it has networked in more than 250 cities has expanded to over 100 countries. This means that the total capacity of the network has more than tripled to 100 TBit / s and the number of cities in the network has increased by 25% in the last two years. By continuously expanding and optimizing the network, Cloudflare is able to offer users and companies all over the world a faster and more reliable Internet experience.
aithority.com

SecurityTrails Acquires Asset Monitoring Provider Surface.io

SecurityTrails, the Total Internet Inventory, announced it has invested in the enterprise-ready asset monitoring provider Surface.io in an effort to deliver continuous attack surface monitoring through their Attack Surface Reduction platform. “SecurityTrails’ comprehensive inventory combined with Surface.io’s rapid identification of risky assets and services will provide our customers complete visibility...
aithority.com

Ancywax Joins the Alida Partner Network to Transform Customer Experiences in Africa

Ancywax and Alida Will Together Support Organisations in Enhancing Customer Experience through Listening and Acting on Customer Feedback. Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), announced Ancywax, a concept development company that provides creative solutions in media, marketing and consultancy, will join its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organisations in East-Africa and beyond.
aithority.com

Baker Hughes And C3 AI Deploy Enterprise AI Solutions At MEG Energy For Improved Efficiency Of Thermal Production Operations

MEG Energy has successfully deployed the BakerHughesC3.ai (BHC3) enterprise AI application BHC3 Production Optimization for maximizing upstream oil and gas production and recovery. BHC3’s enterprise artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities add predictive intelligence at-scale to MEG Energy’s existing digital programs for production operations. Baker Hughes and C3 AI announced...
aithority.com

dotData And Tableau Partner To Accelerate Augmented And Predictive Analytics For The Business Intelligence Community

DotData empowers Tableau users to derive deeper, more diverse, and more predictive insights from their data via no-code, AI Automation. dotData, a leader in full-cycle enterprise AI automation solutions, announced a partnership with Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform, to enable Tableau users to leverage the power of dotData’s AI Automation Capabilities.
aithority.com

NeuReality Collaborates With Xilinx To Deliver NeuReality’s Novel AI-Centric Server To The Market

NeuReality, an Israeli AI startup developing high performance AI compute platforms for cloud data centers and edge nodes, is collaborating with Xilinx, Inc. to deliver new AI-centric platforms that empower, optimize, and tune real-world AI applications. The collaboration is based on NeuReality’s novel AI-centric inference platform NR1-P, which includes a new type of AI Server-on-Chip (SoC) developed by NeuReality and delivers all components necessary to deploy a complete inference solution. The platform targets high volume AI applications in various fields such as public safety, e-commerce, healthcare, retail, and many other computer-vision use cases.
aithority.com

REPAY Expands Integration with GOLDPoint Systems to Simplify and Accelerate Lending

The Updated Integration will offer Instant Funding solutions for lending companies that utilize the GOLDPoint Systems platform. Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, announced an expansion of its existing integration with GOLDPoint Systems, a loan management software company offering a suite of tools for installment and specialty lenders. In addition to REPAY’s card and ACH processing solutions for payment acceptance, GOLDPoint’s customers will now have access to REPAY’s Instant Funding, enabling lending companies to instantly fund loans through the GOLDPoint Systems platform.
aithority.com

UKG Expands Strategic Collaboration With Microsoft

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft that can enhance the employee technology experience at thousands of organizations globally running on UKG and Microsoft solutions. UKG and Microsoft are working...
aithority.com

Kryon Redefines No-Code RPA Development with New Studio+

Kryon, the pioneers of full-cycle automation with an innovative approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, announced the upcoming launch of Studio+, a completely new version of its business user-friendly automation creation tool. Studio+ is integrated into Kryon’s award-winning Full-Cycle Automation Suite and delivers a frictionless user experience and intuitive approach to automation development. Users ranging from seasoned RPA developers working in automation centers of excellence to line-of-business employees in departments such as HR or finance, can all leverage Studio+ to accelerate the planning, development, and deployment of AI-powered software bots.
aithority.com

Crownpeak Launches Experience Optimization Engine, Powered by Dynamic Yield

Solution Empowers Companies to Create and Deploy Individualized Experiences Across Channels That Boost Engagement and Sales. Crownpeak, the leading digital experience platform, announced the launch of the Crownpeak Experience Optimization Engine, powered by Dynamic Yield. With this solution, companies can create, optimize and deliver individualized digital experiences across channels, at scale – increasing revenue, loyalty and engagement. The solution comes as part of a strategic partnership, aimed at helping more companies harness the power of personalization, between Crownpeak and Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform.
aithority.com

Apiiro and NetSPI Partner to Provide Contextual, Risk-Based Penetration Testing

Apiiro, the industry’s first Code Risk Platform, and NetSPI, the leader in penetration testing and attack surface management, announced a strategic partnership to combine Apiiro’s comprehensive Application Risk Management capabilities with NetSPI’s Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS). The partnership enables contextual and risk-based application security testing for its mutual customers.
atlantanews.net

Higher Education Financial and HRM Market May Set New Growth Story | Ellucian, SAP, Workday, Oracle

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Higher Education Financial and HRM Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Ellucian, Oracle, SAP, Workday, IBM, Unit4 etc.
aithority.com

Glia Partners with Kasisto to Incorporate AI into its Digital Customer Service Platform

Companies Team Up to Provide Customers with a Strategic MIX of AI and Human Connection within Customer Support. Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, has partnered with Kasisto, creators of KAI, a leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto’s KAI-powered intelligent digital assistant has been integrated into Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform, allowing financial institutions to more effectively and efficiently support customers within the digital domain.
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
aithority.com

Pinecone 2.0 Launches to Take Vector Search From Lab into Production

Pinecone Offers Enterprise-Grade Metadata Filtering, Enabling Companies to Power Their Search and Recommendation Systems with Deep Learning. Pinecone Systems Inc., a machine learning (ML) cloud infrastructure company, announced Pinecone 2.0 to combine the power of vector search with traditional metadata storage and filtering. Together with the other new features introduced, including hybrid memory/disk storage, Pinecone 2.0 provides granular search control, ultra-low latencies, and up to a 10x infrastructure cost reduction, making it viable for companies to replace their common keyword-based search and recommendation systems with Deep Learning powered vector search.
