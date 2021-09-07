Making.com Is Starting a Movement to Open Up Production Technology and Knowledge to Anyone
Making.com Exits Stealth Mode, Starting a Movement to Open Up Production Technology and Know-How to Anyone. Launching out of stealth mode, Making.com is an online platform that simplifies the connection between people looking for production technology and suppliers that offer it. It is the first platform to group technologies around the products they help make, allowing creators of all sizes access to the ‘hidden network’ of machines, manufacturers, tooling suppliers and therefore the knowledge previously accessible only through long-established private networks.aithority.com
