Making.com Is Starting a Movement to Open Up Production Technology and Knowledge to Anyone

Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company that helps build a better Internet, announced that it has networked in more than 250 cities has expanded to over 100 countries. This means that the total capacity of the network has more than tripled to 100 TBit / s and the number of cities in the network has increased by 25% in the last two years. By continuously expanding and optimizing the network, Cloudflare is able to offer users and companies all over the world a faster and more reliable Internet experience.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO