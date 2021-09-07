eBaoTech Congratulates Its Customer VSure.life On Launching As Malaysia’s First On Demand Lifestyle Digital Insurer
EBaoTech Corporation a world-leading digital insurance solution provider is honored to share that its customer, Malaysia-based VSure.life (VSure) became the country first on-demand lifestyle digital insurer approved by Malaysia’s Financial Industry Regulator – the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia). eBaoTech is very proud to support VSure’s business launch as a technology partner with its PaaS solution, InsureMO.aithority.com
