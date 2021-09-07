CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

CalypsoAI Announces Partnership with ECS to Develop Solutions for Trustworthy AI

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

CalypsoAI and ECS announced a partnership to support the advancement of safe and secure artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the U.S. federal government. The partnership will see CalypsoAI, a Silicon Valley start-up and AI security industry leader, leverage it’s AI safety and security software to expand ECS’ testing capabilities for government customers. CalypsoAI is providing ECS with proprietary capabilities for trustworthy model development, and cutting-edge novel testing and evaluation (T&E). This collaboration will accelerate the deployment of trusted and responsible AI across federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
blooloop.com

QubicaAMF announces expanded partnership with Kegel

QubicaAMF, a leading provider of high-quality, innovative products for bowling and entertainment centres, is expanding its partnership with Kegel, a leader in bowling lane machines, conditioners and cleaners. The two companies have entered into a new licensing and manufacturing agreement which will see Kegel becoming the exclusive manufacturer and supplier...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CyberProof Announces Partnership with Radiflow, a Leading Provider of Cyber Security Solutions for OT Systems & Industrial Networks

CyberProof Inc., a UST company, announced that it will be adding Radiflow, a leading provider of cyber security solutions for industrial networks, to its partner network. The new partnership strengthens CyberProof’s ability to provide comprehensive Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services for converged IT/OT systems and support the cyber security needs of Distributed Control Systems (DCS)/ICS and SCADA networks. CyberProof, ranked as a “Leader” in the Forrester Wave™ for Midsized Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) – uses its proprietary CyberProof Defense Center (CDC) platform to provide a single platform, through which security teams can detect and mitigate threats across both the IT and OT environments.
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Notarize and Snapdocs announce eClosing partnership

Notarize, a provider of remote online notarization (RON), and Snapdocs, a California-based digital mortgage closing platform, are partnering, the companies announced Thursday. Notarize’s RON solution will be incorporated into the Snapdocs platform, making it easier to achieve a true digital closing experience, the companies said. “With Notarize integrated directly into...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists develop AI to predict the success of startup companies

A study in which machine-learning models were trained to assess over 1 million companies has shown that artificial intelligence (AI) can accurately determine whether a startup ﬁrm will fail or become successful. The outcome is a tool, Venhound, that has the potential to help investors identify the next unicorn. It...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecs#Ai Technology#Founder Of Calypsoai#Ai T E#Data Artificial
techgig.com

Birlasoft announces strategic partnership with Freshworks

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group; a global. to delight their customers and employees announce their global,. aimed at helping enterprises provide enhanced customer experience management services to customers through new-age digital transformation solutions. Birlasoft will partner with Freshworks to provide businesses with products...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

GlassHive and Marketopia Announce New Partnership to Provide Innovative Marketing Solutions to the IT Channel

GlassHive, formally known as Honey CRM, announced a partnership with Marketopia, a leading marketing and lead generation agency for the IT channel, which brings a holistic offering to technology businesses of every size by combining the scalable sales and marketing platform of GlassHive with Marketopia’s unique knowledge and award-winning marketing services.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

ECS, Calypso AI Partner to Expand AI Testing, Evaluation Offerings; Aaron Burciaga Quoted

ECS has partnered with fellow artificial intelligence company Calypso AI to broaden its AI testing capabilities using the latter’s safety and security software, and further support U.S. federal government customers. The partnership will expand agencies’ access to testing and evaluation capabilities meant to help them develop and deploy trusted and...
SOFTWARE
datasciencecentral.com

A Step By Step Guide To AI Model Development

In 2019, Venturebeat reported that almost 87% of data science projects do not get into production. Redapt, an end-to-end technology solution provider, also reported a similar number of 90% ML models not making it to production. However, there has been an improvement. In 2020, enterprises realized the need for AI...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Nature.com

An AI-toolkit to develop and share research into new materials

Probably the biggest challenge in materials science is the discovery or design of new materials that exhibit exceptional performance for a desired function, or uncovering new properties of known materials. AI methods can be used to identify patterns and trends from big data to these ends. In materials science, these big data are a complex, hierarchical structure of experimental measures and theoretical estimates. Since 2014, the Novel Materials Discovery (NOMAD) Laboratory has established a materials data infrastructure, based on a large repository of materials data, and provides AI tools and training for researchers to freely access this resource, in compliance with the FAIR principles — that data should be findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable (or recyclable).
ENGINEERING
martechseries.com

Viant Bolsters Advanced Reporting Solutions With Kochava Collective Partnership

Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, and Kochava Collective, the world’s largest independent mobile data marketplace, today announced the successful integration of Kochava Collective’s real-world location data within the Adelphic® advertising software, scaling location-based insights and foot traffic measurement for Viant’s brands and agencies. Marketing Technology News:...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Apiiro Appoints Moshe Zioni as VP of Security Research

Apiiro, the industry’s first Code Risk Platform, announced the appointment of industry veteran Moshe Zioni as the company’s new VP of Security Research. In his new role, Zioni will build research teams to collect and analyze industry data, provide unique insights on application risks, and generate awareness around the growing new Application Risk Management market category.
BUSINESS
gpsworld.com

Hesai announces partnership with Lidar USA

Under a new agreement, Lidar USA — a developer of geomatics solutions — will include Hesai Technology Co. Ltd., 3D lidar sensors in its product lineup. Hesai Technology announced the agreement at the Commercial UAV Expo 2021 in Las Vegas, Sept. 7-9. Under the terms of the agreement, Lidar USA...
BUSINESS
Dealerscope

Nationwide Announces Partnership With Installation Nation

With low-interest rates in the housing market, people are taking the opportunity to buy and then move into their dream homes. This dynamic has fueled a major increase in demand for home appliances and consumer electronics. As a result, retailers are struggling to keep up with demand to deliver and install products. To remedy this challenge, Nationwide Marketing Group, at its 50th-anniversary PrimeTime event in Nashville last month, announced a new partnership with Installation Nation to bring its members premier access to delivery and installation services.
BUSINESS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Solution for Formulated Product Development

ATS Global is a leading integrator of Siemens Opcenter RD&L, the formula and recipe management solution that allows you to reuse approved materials and ingredients when designing new formulations. Opcenter RD&L contains three main components:. Opcenter Specification. Opcenter Formulation. Opcenter Laboratory. Specification Management. With Siemens Opcenter Specification packaging materials, raw...
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

KWizCom Corporation Announces Partnership with HumanData

KWizCom’s SharePoint add-ons and Microsoft 365 apps are now available through HumanData. KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as multiple other SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Microsoft 365 (SharePoint Online), is pleased to announce partnership with HumanData. HumanData is a Swedish consulting company,...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ABC and Procore Announce Partnership to Provide Construction Management Solutions for ABC Members

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021-- Associated Builders and Contractors and Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced a partnership that provides ABC chapters and members exclusive discounted pricing on their new purchases of Procore products and services. This press release features multimedia. View the...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Intelligent Artifacts Announces Mike Edwards As Chief Growth Officer

Intelligent Artifacts, a leading provider of machine intelligence solutions for mission and safety-critical systems, announced Mike Edwards as their new Chief Growth Officer. Mr. Edwards brings extensive DOD and government expertise to the startup, having held leadership roles within the US Air Force, the Pentagon, and companies such as Northrop Grumman and Maxar Technologies over his 30+ year career.
BUSINESS
uasweekly.com

FLYMOTION Announces Partnership with Silvus Technologies

FLYMOTION, the leading provider of unmanned solutions, has announced a partnership with Silvus Technologies, to integrate Silvus’ StreamCaster Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) radios for wireless communications between FLYMOTION’s range of manned and unmanned platforms. As public safety and unmanned systems experts, FLYMOTION is integrating Silvus’ product line into robotic...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Blockchain Tech Appears in a Myriad of Financial Applications

Blockchain, the technology behind the cryptocurrency craze, is becoming more and more popular thanks to its potential to optimize operations in various fields of business. It is a type of distributed ledger system, providing enhanced security to the real time digital economic process, and is comprised of blocks of digitally recorded data. Generally, the blockchain market is segregated based on “type” such as Payments, Exchanges, Smart Contracts, Documentation, Digital Identity, Supply Chain Management, and GRC Management. Applications built with this technology are utilized in governmental agencies, the healthcare industry, as well as in media, retail, hospitality and energy sectors, amongst others. Overall, the global blockchain market is expected to grow by USD 15.1 Billion by 2024, and at a CAGR of 69.3% according to Market Research Engine. TD Holdings, Inc., Riot Blockchain, Inc., HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., SOS Limited, CleanSpark, Inc.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Yotpo and Shopify announce platform partnership

Yotpo, a US-based ecommerce company, has partnered with Shopify to help accelerate Yopo’s growth and development. This alliance will position Yotpo as one of the early launch partners for new Shopify development features. In this role, Yotpo plans to develop first-to-market technologies that help merchants stand out in a competitive landscape.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy