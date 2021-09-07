CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ChainUP 4th Anniversary Celebration Create A Compliant, Internationalized, And Diversified Global Leading One Stop Financial Service Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

On September 8, 2021, ChainUP, the world’s leading blockchain technology service provider, celebrated its 4th anniversary. ChainUP’s Singapore headquarters and its subsidiaries in Japan and Hong Kong celebrated this anniversary together. At the staff synchronization meeting, the president’s office summarized the achievements of ChainUP in the past four years and announced the positioning and development direction of the company. ChainUP should take compliance, internationalization, and diversification as its market development direction, blockchain technical services, mining, and finance as its business development direction, and Singapore headquarters as its core to serve the global market, so as to build ChainUP into a leading one-stop financial service platform in the world.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Vouched, Leading AI-Powered Identity Verification Company, Appoints Steve McQuade as Chief Technology Officer

McQuade to Accelerate Innovation of AI Product Following Recently Completed Funding. Vouched, developer of proprietary, AI-powered, real-time identity verification, announced that veteran technology executive Steve McQuade has joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). McQuade will accelerate development of the company’s patent-pending identity verification AI, and scale both the engineering team and international capability for the company’s global expansion.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

GTS Founder Announces New Digital Asset Trading Firm “Radkl”

Driven by Innovation and Premier Technologies, Radkl Will Focus on Proprietary Trading and Investing Strategies in Digital Asset Markets. Point72’s Steven A. Cohen Has Agreed in Principle to be an Early Investor. Radkl, a pioneering digital asset investment and proprietary trading firm, was launched by partners of GTS today. Point72’s...
MARKETS
aithority.com

RegTech Provider PassFort Closes $16.2 Million Series A Funding Round

PassFort Announces Close of Series a Round, Securing $16.2 Million to Fund Global Expansion. PassFort, the SaaS RegTech provider whose platform automates financial crime and compliance processes, announced the close of its Series A funding, which gives the firm access to 16.2 million USD. The money will be used to realise PassFort’s global growth plans and its ambition to be the category leader in compliance automation for regulated businesses.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Higher Education Financial and HRM Market May Set New Growth Story | Ellucian, SAP, Workday, Oracle

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Higher Education Financial and HRM Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Ellucian, Oracle, SAP, Workday, IBM, Unit4 etc.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Internationalization
aithority.com

Atos to Create Center of Excellence to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Financial Services Industry

Collaboration to Help Clients Speed Modernization with IBM Cloud for Financial Services. Atos and IBM announced plans to further expand their global relationship to help banks and insurance companies address their increased security and regulatory compliance demands when moving their workloads and applications to the cloud. With the goal of helping companies modernize to meet consumer demand, Atos and IBM intend to support financial services clients through the creation of a new Atos Cloud Center of Excellence.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

tZERO ATS Initiates Trading Of The Exodus Digital Security

TZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced that the Exodus Movement, Inc. (Exodus) Class A common stock has commenced trading on the tZERO ATS. The shares represent approximately $75 million of equity in Exodus, a Delaware corporation that has developed a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Apiiro and NetSPI Partner to Provide Contextual, Risk-Based Penetration Testing

Apiiro, the industry’s first Code Risk Platform, and NetSPI, the leader in penetration testing and attack surface management, announced a strategic partnership to combine Apiiro’s comprehensive Application Risk Management capabilities with NetSPI’s Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS). The partnership enables contextual and risk-based application security testing for its mutual customers.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Anthology and Blackboard to Merge, Creating a Leading Global Provider of Education Software and Solutions

Anthology, a leading provider of proven higher education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, and Blackboard, a leading global EdTech software and solutions company, announced a definitive agreement to combine the two companies. The combination will create the most comprehensive and modern EdTech ecosystem available on a global scale. The merger is designed to accelerate transformation at education institutions to enhance the learner experience and drive student and institution success.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
aithority.com

Acron Group Optimizes Savings With Qlik

Qlik’s Analytics Platform Will Enable Acron To Improve Decisions and Business Processes. Qlik announced that Acron Group, one of the leading global manufacturers of mineral fertilizers, has turned to Qlik to support its comprehensive digital transformation program. Qlik will support Acron’s IT infrastructure team to help the entire organization drive better efficiencies and cost savings through the use of data.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Powerbridge Technologies Enables Supply Chain Transparency and Traceability with Blockchain Technology

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd., a SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider, announced it has completed the design and development of the technology infrastructure of its Powerbridge Blockchain Supply Chain Traceability Platform, which is now at the multi-consumer industry applications development stage. The Blockchain Traceability Platform integrates Blockchain technologies with big...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Beyond Protocol and Beckett Media Team Up at Industry Summit to Record Collectibles on Blockchain, Allowing for Immersive Experiences

The distributed ledger technology platform Beyond Protocol and Beckett Media, the leading publisher of sports and specialty market collectible platforms in the U.S., will announce a collaboration at the 2021 Industry Summit in Las Vegas at the Beyond Protocol Monday Night Football Party. Beyond Protocol and Beckett Media will allow...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Huobi Ventures Launches $10 million Fund to Accelerate Innovative GameFi Projects

Huobi Ventures, the global investment arm of Huobi Group, announced the launch of a new $10 million fund to invest in emerging GameFi projects around the world. The creation of this fund follows the launch of its $100 million DeFi fund in May this past year. In the following month of June, Huobi incubator program Huobi X Center was also established to help the growth and development of corresponding projects. These recent initiatives reflect the rapid growth of decentralized finance and its role in funding projects with new, differentiated business models. Huobi Group, Huobi X Center, and Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) will provide resources and support for investee projects incubated under this fund.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

IBAC Launches an End-to-End Digital Assets Investment Solution for Central Banks and Sovereign Wealth Funds

The International Bitcoin Advisory Corporation (IBAC), an independent and international advisory authority specializing in Central Bank and Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) investments, is proud to announce the launch of its services to assist sovereign institutions succeed in their digital assets investment strategy. Led by Avi Ifergan, former Global Head of...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

PrivaceraCloud Joins Okta Integration Network to Provide Industry-Leading Access Governance Across the Open Cloud

Privacera, the cloud data access governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger, announced it has been added as a verified integration in the Okta Integration Network. Joining the Okta Integration Network further validates Privacera’s trusted, proven approach to unified data access governance, the foundation to achieving Zero Trust Access across the extended data cloud. Privacera delivers discovery, encryption, and fine-grained access control to realize data security governance for modern data clouds.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Summit Wireless Technologies Hires Former HDMI Executive Team To Advance The Proliferation And Monetization Of The WiSA Standard

Industry Veterans Bring Extensive Experience in Developing, Launching, and Licensing Multiple Standards-based Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, hired three industry veterans to increase the proliferation of the WiSA standard and to drive Summit Wireless revenue growth. These strategic leaders developed, launched, and marketed HDMI as well as multiple other wired and wireless connectivity technologies and standards in applications that range from audio/video to mobile storage.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Ancywax Joins the Alida Partner Network to Transform Customer Experiences in Africa

Ancywax and Alida Will Together Support Organisations in Enhancing Customer Experience through Listening and Acting on Customer Feedback. Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), announced Ancywax, a concept development company that provides creative solutions in media, marketing and consultancy, will join its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organisations in East-Africa and beyond.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

BlockApps Launches ‘TraceCarbon,’ A Net Zero Blockchain Network for Emissions Compliance

TraceCarbon leverages the BlockApps STRATO blockchain platform for sustainability tracking and corporate reporting. BlockApps, the leading enterprise blockchain platform provider, has launched its newest offering, the net zero TraceCarbon blockchain enterprise network. Developed for the industry by the industry, TraceCarbon provides sustainability traceability for the CO2e ecosystem, enabling compliance and transparency in processes like corporate reporting and product lifecycle analysis, as well as improved project effectiveness. The network is built on BlockApps’ proven STRATO technology, with applications running in production for several years.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

UKG Expands Strategic Collaboration With Microsoft

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft that can enhance the employee technology experience at thousands of organizations globally running on UKG and Microsoft solutions. UKG and Microsoft are working...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

EY Announces Integration with Polygon Protocol and Framework on Ethereum Scaling Solutions

The EY organization announced it is using the Polygon protocol and framework to deploy EY blockchain solutions on the public Ethereum blockchain ecosystem. As more enterprises adopt blockchain technology, transaction volumes and costs on the main public Ethereum blockchain have risen. Adopting Polygon’s commit chain solutions allows the EY organization to offer enterprise users increased transaction volumes with predictable costs and settlement times and the option to move transactions onto the public Ethereum mainnet.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy