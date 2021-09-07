CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qian Julie Wang on Her Extraordinary Memoir, 'Beautiful Country'

By Sarah Neilson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReading Qian Julie Wang’s debut memoir, Beautiful Country, you wouldn’t know it’s her first book. A graduate of Yale Law School and currently a litigator and managing partner of Gottlieb & Wang LLP, Wang is also a skilled writer, rendering her childhood in rhapsodic sentences that immerse the reader in her experience. At age 7, Wang moved with her academic parents from China to Brooklyn, where they lived undocumented for five years. During that time, she and her parents navigated school, sweatshop work, poverty, and a lack of access to basic needs like medical care — the trauma inflicted by a country bent on dehumanizing people it deems “illegal.” But Wang’s world was also filled with imagination, love, and discovery, and Beautiful Country vibrates on every level of nuance and storytelling.

China
